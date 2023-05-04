M&S staff have a direct line to their CEO - should yours?

M&S is rolling out signage of guidance on the symptoms of breast cancer across 1500 of its UK fitting rooms, following a suggestion from its store-front employees.

The signage was implemented after being proposed by an employee as part of a suggestion scheme titled Straight to Stuart, enabling employees to propose changes directly to M&S CEOs Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe. The suggestion came from 15 employees after a fellow colleague was diagnosed with breast cancer.

On LinkedIn, Michael Kissman, head of colleague communications at M&S shared his thoughts on the new scheme. He said: “Last week I hosted a live broadcast event where any of our 70,000 colleagues could suggest anything they wanted to our CEOs Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe.

“This is a build on our Straight to Stuart campaign where colleagues can quite literally go straight to the CEO… and they get a personal reply from Stuart straight back. So far this year almost 6,000 have done so, with their suggestions contributing to making M&S a better place to work and a better place to shop.”

The move has an obvious positive impact, potentially saving lives and empowering people to check for symptoms and signs of breast cancer. But inadvertently, it also builds the M&S brand and makes the firm more attractive to potential candidates.

CEOs coming down from their ivory towers

Long gone are the days when founders and CEOs separate themselves from lower ranking positions in a company. Yes, a CEOs day is often jam-packed with meetings and external obligations which prohibit them from having a lot of interaction with different departments and levels. That’s why a scheme that links these parts of a firm can be extremely beneficial in breaking down barriers between executives and everyone else.

“Direct communication between employees and the C-suite is critical,” says Anthony Monks, Director at ITPR. “Not only can it help foster and develop organisational culture, but it can also promote employee engagement and contribute towards the delivery of an organisation’s strategic objectives.”

This type of scheme can benefit a business in a myriad of ways, most notably adding value to the employee experience. Enabling employees to make meaningful change in an organisation makes workers feel valued and can create symbiosis between different areas of a business.

Monks continues: “Without constant communication, employees feel undervalued, unimportant, and unable to do their best work. Recent research showed 81% of UK businesses capture employee feedback at least once a year, but only a quarter (24%) say they always act on the information provided. Initiatives like Straight to Stuart are shining examples of what can be achieved by listening to and acting upon employee feedback.”

Especially in consumer-facing industries, the ability of employees to make changes in-line with what they have seen ‘on the ground’ may be what separates a company from its competitors and pulls them through the cost-of-living crisis. Issues that can’t be seen by executives and managers, but are seen by those customer-facing employees, can be changed – drastically improving customer experience, while simultaneously empowering staff.

“Quite simply, involving people in the success of an organisation is a sure-fire way to engage them. Giving people the opportunity to not only contribute ideas and suggestions, but to actually implement them makes a positive difference to their experience,” says Emma Bridger, employee engagement specialist and Director at People Lab.

“Most often employees will know the best way to implement changes, as well as what changes are required in the first place. Giving employees a say in company changes benefits them as well as the organisation.”

But Bridger highlights that effective symbiosis between execs and employees goes beyond schemes, if done incorrectly it could be more damaging in the long-term. She continues: “It’s important for employees to know that executives care about and are interested in the people that work for, and with, an organisation. This can be achieved in many different ways but, above all, it must be authentic.

“Direct communication with executives done well can be incredibly powerful but done badly (for example using ghost writers to respond) can result in a poor experience and disengage employees.”

Monks echoes this sentiment: “Unmanaged communication between employees and the C-Suite can have its drawbacks on employee morale, and C-suite execs often have little bandwidth to be constantly available to all employees. But when managed as part of robust internal communication and employee engagement strategies, direct communication between employees and executives can become an essential tool in an organisation’s internal communications arsenal.

“The key is making employees feel valued, included and heard. For senior leaders to communicate effectively, they should first listen, and actively seek input from staff at all levels about the decisions they have to make.

“Ultimately, giving employees a true say in company changes helps to create an environment where employees feel empowered, engaged and motivated to contribute to the delivery of their organisation's goals. Right now, this is needed more than ever.”