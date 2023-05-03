The keys to unlocking a culture of pay transparency

Traditionally, workplaces have fostered a taboo around the subject of money.

Glassdoor research shows that workers across the UK feel too embarrassed to raise the subject of pay with their employer – with just 25% feeling comfortable talking about money.

Peterborough-based Anne Corder Recruitment also conducted its own online poll into the subject of salary secrecy among local and regional HR professionals and employers.

The findings showed that 75% of respondents say employees never discuss their salary with them. Just 17% of employees discuss their salary on a regular basis, while only eight percent of respondents say they have open discussions with employees about their pay.

Anne Corder, Recruitment managing director at Nel Woolcott, said: “We ran the poll to gauge the feeling among our own clients and contacts on a subject which has historically been something that staff feel uncomfortable about having a conversation around with their employer.

“We recognise that this is part of the UK working culture, but while this may be the case – unlocking discussions about pay and being salary transparent is a powerful recruitment and retention tool for employers, but also allows job seekers to make better informed career decisions.”

Nel added: “While taking the first steps towards transparency can be difficult, particularly with so many employees not wanting to talk about their salary, open discussion can be a powerful tool to fight pay inequity.

Hiring Trends: What you need to know in 2023 As the world of talent acquisition evolves, we understand how important it is to stay up-to-date on the latest recruitment trends. External factors such as Brexit and inflation are just some of the challenges that talent acquisition professionals face today. But fear not, we've got your back. Introducing our latest eBook, UK Hiring Trends: What You Need to Know, designed to help you confidently navigate the ever-changing recruitment landscape. Our easy-to-read e-Book provides key UK statistics, actionable talent acquisition strategies, and expert insights from Paul Marchant, Regional Vice President of Northern Europe, SmartRecruiters, and your peers. Get the knowledge you need to future-proof your talent acquisition function. Start reading the e-Book today. Show more Show less Download e-Book

“By including pay ranges in job adverts and creating an open culture to talk about pay, employers shouldn’t be afraid to lead change. Let’s face it – one of the first questions candidates ask is ‘How much is the salary?’”

But what else can firms do to break down the stigma around discussing fair compensation?

Below, Dr. Liz Kofman-Burns, Ph.D. Sociologist and co-founder of HR consultancy Peoplism, explains how employers can become more transparent in order to create a stronger culture of pay transparency.

1. Don't forget to examine the makeup of your workforce by pay, department and demographics

If you have limited time and resources, your first step should be to examine the makeup of your workforce by payband, department, and demographics. You should also look at how long people are in a role before being promoted and see if there are any disparities.

If you see major disparities in these areas, you need to address your hiring and promotion processes.

2. Make sure your stakeholders understand whether your organisation has an unadjusted or adjusted pay gap

If high-paying roles in your company (e.g. leadership) are currently filled by majority groups, and lower-paying roles (e.g. admin assistant) are filled by minority groups, there’ll be a high unadjusted wage gap – which can drive feelings of unfairness about pay.

Your organisation could also be facing issues with an adjusted pay gap, whereby one group of employees are being paid more to do the same or similar job to another group of employees.

Investigate if this is happening, and if so, consider setting or re-establishing current pay bands, and make one-time adjustments so that everyone is being paid equitably for doing the same job.

3. Don't put off evaluating employee salaries against inflation

Scott Nelson at MoneyNerd commented: "Whether you’re an employer or an employee, it’s important to prioritise looking at evaluating your salary against current industry standards.

“If you're in doubt about whether you're paying your staff fairly, and in line with inflation - make sure to invest time within your financial departments to evaluate fair compensation and pay rises."