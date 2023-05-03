The cost-of-living crisis is hindering remote workers

The past six months haven’t been easy for many remote workers. Energy bills are at an all-time high, and over winter remote workers either needed to suffer in a freezing home, put up with extortionately high energy prices, or work elsewhere.

A report from Talk Talk found that 90% of remote employees were worried that working at home would increase their bills over winter. As a result, one-in-ten remote workers had decided to work from alternative locations and library use went up a staggering 147%. Winter is over, but economic strain is continuing to put pressure on those working remotely – what impact is this likely to have on UK workers and businesses?

From the (dis)comfort of your own home

In another survey from Sky Connect, 78% of workers said the cold weather in January made their working conditions feel uncomfortable. Those remote workers with flexibility may have the option to go into the office to escape paying hiked energy prices, but fully remote workers must either stay at home, or seek a café or library to work in.

But working in hospitality spaces and not having stability around workspace arrangements can be detrimental to worker productivity and happiness. In the same survey, 72% of respondents said that poor Wi-Fi connection was a major concern when choosing an alternative location to work from, suggesting the cost-of-living crisis is impacting some employee’s ability to work at all.

“I've thought about working in a library or somewhere warm where I don't have to pay for heating. The problem is the library doesn't usually have great Wi-Fi connection,” shares Sophie Campion, Head of Account Management at Pearl Lemon Group. “Using coffee shops to work remotely can be expensive because you need to keep buying drinks and snacks in order to stay in the cafe for most of the day.”

Campion highlights that the living situation of a remote worker is also likely to impact how the economic crisis is affecting them. She continues: "I worked remotely during winter and the heating was quite expensive in London.

“If you're staying in the house all day, the bill increases and it's difficult to manage alone. I live with a flat mate so she and I would split the heating bill which made the burden a lot more manageable. But for someone like my boyfriend, for example, he lives alone and pays over £270 per month for his gas and electricity combined.”

Those with flexibility could save money on bills and go into the office, but the cost of travel can be as expensive as the cost of bills, while co-working spaces, although cushy and comfortable, can wrack up a high price. Rob Scott, MD at Aaron Wallis, says that pressuring workers to head back to the office isn’t the most effective form of management, and employers should instead be working to make their teams feel less stressed.

He comments: "Instead of using this as an opportunity to pressure employees to return to the office, employers should take extra steps to reduce the risk of stress, decreased job satisfaction, and ultimately reduced productivity brought about by financial challenges.

“As a first step, although there will be tax and NI implications, employers could subsidise home office expenses above the £6 per week that HMRC allows to counter the increased energy costs. They should also consider providing extra financial support to help offset the increased energy costs, such as expense schemes or increased salaries.”

Working from home without any in-person contact, and potentially being in uncomfortable working conditions, is likely to have a negative toll on an employee’s work and overall wellbeing – impacting productivity and overall business output. Scott highlights the necessity for employers to offer a holistic approach to tackling the consequences of the cost-of-living crisis, offering services beyond compensation.

He says: "If employers want to create a supportive workplace culture and retain staff, they could consider providing access to mental health support such as counselling or therapy and offer mentorship to employees who are experiencing dips in their productivity as a result of financial stress.

“This is an opportunity for employers to introduce additional measures to support their team through economic challenges. Businesses that demonstrate strong leadership and a commitment to their teams are more likely to succeed in the face of adversity. Investing in extra financial support for employees is an investment in the future success of the business."

If you're assuming that because we're coming up to summer you don't need to consider your employee's remote working conditions, you would be mistaken. Time moves quickly, and before we know it colder months will be back. It's better to have a comprehensive wellbeing strategy in place for this winter ahead of time, because when it comes to the cost-of-living crisis we're sadly in it for the long haul.