Remote work is stunting Gen Z's communication skills

Flexibility and remote work are now considered some of the most sought-after aspects of a company to employees, and rightly so.

Flexibility can lead to better wellbeing, productivity and equity in the workplace. But the experience of working in an office five days a week hasn’t been available to many young people, and there may be formative features of starting work in an office that they are missing out on.

A recent study suggests that young employees are missing out on workplace norms associated with working in the office, potentially stunting their growth and ability to communicate effectively. Experts say this is largely due to a lack of ‘osmosis learning’ – gaining knowledge, skills and unconsciously understanding ideas from being in a physical space.

Helen Hughes, associate professor at Leeds University Business School, told the BBC that remote models can lead to young people prioritising the impression they’re making as opposed to their job performance. She said: “They can have broader anxieties around how visible they should strive to be. In a hybrid or remote environment, it can be too easy to fall off the radar and find their work goes unnoticed.”

This is understandable considering the impact social media has on the mental health of young people, making them more prone to self-consciousness and anxiety. So, it makes sense that remote work, which uses online platforms, can trigger a similar response.

Social media savvy, yet industrially inept?

There are clear challenges involved with entering the working world in a remote or flexible work environment as a young person. Understanding a company culture, the differences between university work and professional work, and having assurance that you’re doing the right thing all prove difficult when you’re fresh out of academia without industry experience.

Most young people, because they are likely at the beginning of their career, value those serendipitous conversations at the coffee machine, spontaneous pints after work, or being able to ask a quick question without having to type it out on Teams. Although these may seem like small moments, they add to a worker’s overall understanding of their industries, and the bonds they have with the companies they work for and their colleagues.

In another survey, 61% of Gen Z workers said it was challenging for them to make friends when they worked fully remotely, while 39% found it difficult to find a mentor or network with other people in their field, illustrating that the lack of networking opportunities from remote work could be hindering the careers of some young people.

A young professional’s responsibilities are likely to be different to those from older generations who tend to have more industry experience or might have children, both of which can dampen desires for in-person communication. In-person jobs allow space for spontaneity, which can be important for innovation and when you’re new to the working world. But being in the office can also be distracting, especially in a role where independent focus is necessary.

Ultimately, whether remote or in-person work is right for someone is dependent on their individual personality, no matter their age. The difference is that young people are learning an entire industry, and many are doing this without any, or limited, in-person interaction – something that has never been seen before in history.

Even though young people are typically considered the stewards of social media, work platforms are different to social platforms and could trigger self-consciousness associated with interacting online. Because of the social media-filled age young people exist in, it’s easy for them to be hyper-aware of communication and a message’s tone of voice – which is difficult to identify online – when interacting remotely as opposed to in-person.

Remote work has a myriad of positive aspects for young people and allows freedom that older colleagues and parents weren’t granted. Despite this, limited in-person interaction mixed with sparse industry experience could be having an impact on the personal and professional development of younger generations. The working world is very different to the academic world – whether new models pose more challenges for young people in the long term, we will have to wait and see.