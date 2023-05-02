There are a few things that we, as humans, can be certain of. Grass is green, the sky is blue and robots will one day render us totally redundant.

The little slice of technological-tinged existentialism that we’re currently facing is the constant presence of AI in our professional lives, and its output du jour, ChatGPT.

For those not in the know, ChatGPT is essentially a largely text-based communication tool literally anyone can use to converse with an incredibly powerful AI, with the advantage of an internet’s worth of knowledge and a lightning-fast processing capability at its disposal.

To use the tool, all you have to do is tell ChatGPT in some detail what you’re after, and it’ll almost instantaneously start to craft a response.

Unsurprisingly, this is causing something of a shakeup to the world of work. Yesterday, one of the most popular threads to feature on the front page of Reddit was about a code-writer who had grown so used to using ChatGPT to quickly formulate code, that he’d started to forget how to do the job himself.

The ability to use ChatGPT to, in some cases, entirely take over a job is so simple and widespread that it’s already even been lampooned on the show South Park. As of early May, the service has around 1.16billion users, having crossed the billion mark in May.

It’s undoubtedly powerful. Jobs that took upward of two hours can now be done in seconds. In fact, some jobs can be carried out so effectively by AI that the need for a human to be involved at all is almost gone entirely. And herein lies the problem. Even modern AI’s creators are worried about what it means for the future of how we work, and life in general.

Just this week, the man who many consider to be the ‘godfather of AI’, Geoffrey Hinton, quit his role at Google over his long-standing concerns over what the repercussions of the tools he has helped to craft will be in the not-too-distant future.

He said that it currently poses an ‘existential risk’ to humanity, and that he himself found it ‘quite scary’, in an interview with The Guardian.

I recently caught up with an AI expert, whose company actively uses AI integration into their software, to get the lowdown on what he believes the short-term future has in store for AI. He told me that in the next six months, the role of a human recruiter in the talent sourcing process would be completely redundant.

He also noted that within the next two years, tasks such as payroll and office administration would simply happen instantaneously and autonomously in the background without a human being involved.

Those are jobs, I noted, to which he replied that we all need to adjust to a future in which humans spend their time doing other things, rather than working. Essentially, he tried to tell me in the kindest way possible that both you and I, were not too far off being redundant ourselves.

So, you’re probably quite alarmed. This is understandable. However, let’s not jump the gun. Whilst ChatGPT is quite scary in concept, it’s not about to take over our lives right now. This is because it simply isn’t there yet as a tool. Whilst some developers are seeing positive results to having ChatGPT write code for them, more often than not, it reportedly gets fundamental things wrong, and needs extensive human editing.

Similarly, I myself have conducted tests of ChatGPT’s copywriting skills. To say that much of what it outputted was unreadable is an understatement. And herein lies the reassuring ‘BUT’ for most people. The tool is just that – a tool. At the moment, it may make people’s jobs more efficient, but it’s in no way reliable as a credible source.

Every major milestone in technology has caused an existential debate, and AI is no different. Each time, the human element of the job may get easier, but is still very much necessary to the continuation of society.

There are also things that ChatGPT or its technological brothers and sisters will likely never be able to do, such as the oh-so-human parts of HR’s role. Dealing with a workplace bereavement will always need a human input. Working out a complex people-centric disagreement or a sensitive work case – these are things that will always need you involved.

It’s the monotonous and time-consuming elements of your role that AI will be able to just handle. In fact, it could be considered that AI will make HR a far more human-centric job, focussing on forward planning, innovation and wellbeing. In this scenario, the future therefore looks bright.

However, there is a caveat to this. All of the above is based solely on the current iteration of AI’s abilities at work. The space is jam packed full of innovation, with pretty much all of the largest tech companies in the world racing to not be left behind in this revolutionary jump in software.

As a result, the answer is truly that no one really knows what is coming next, or how we will integrate AI into our lives. The sobering truth is that as of right now, the future is incredibly hard to see. We don’t know what AI will do, as we haven’t really even scratched the surface of what it’s capable of.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

////WRITTEN BY CHATGPT (just kidding).