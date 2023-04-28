The augmentation of jobs and AI - what will this look like?

ChatGPT is on the minds of pretty much everyone in the world of business.

Finally, AI has been brought to the masses, and its introduction has received astonishment from some, and horror from others, at just how powerful this technology is.

As a HR professional, you would be misguided in not thinking about how AI is going to impact your firm. Technologists have long described AI as the single most revolutionary technology to ever exist, and we are about to see its integration into the working world play out before our very eyes.

This topic is often met with a mixed bag of responses, some acknowledging how it can enhance and develop skills or their business, and some feeling anxiety around the future of work, whether we can expect to see mass redundancies, and how jobs are likely to integrate with AI.

We spoke to futurist, technology expert and business influencer Bernard Marr to get some clarity on the subject – to find out if AI is set to benefit humanity, or if we should be worried.

What does ‘augmentation’ mean and what does it look like?

No one likes the fear of the unknown, and when considering what the future looks like in a world heavily integrated with AI, fear might ensue. You might want to reject any idea that jobs across virtually all sectors are about to change significantly, but the reality is that you’ll be putting your organisation at risk if you’re not considering this.

"The worst thing anyone can do is put their head in the sand and think this is all going to go away," says Marr. “AI already is the most powerful technology humans have ever had access to, and it will carry on becoming a huge part of all of our lives. If you’re an organisation who doesn’t currently see yourself as an ‘AI organisation’ you will lose relevance in a few years’ time.”

Clearly, AI is here to stay whether we like it or not. But Marr suggests we won’t see a complete disappearance of jobs, but rather see the augmentation of AI into roles, so that technology compliments humans. “We need to figure out how we can split our jobs into tasks that robots and AI can do effectively, and tasks that we can do effectively. I don’t think we will have millions of people unemployed because of AI, I’m seeing that most of our jobs will be changed by AI.”

As jobs become divided into AI and human work, human-centric skills will become more valuable in society, Marr suggests. He says: “Soft skills will become important. This includes our ability to critically assess information, have complex decision making and judgement, emotional intelligence, creativity, interpersonal communication skills, and a drive for continuous learning...these are skills that will become hugely important in the future. These are the skills that future businesses will be built on.”

Should we be scared?

I won’t hold it against you if this article has made you more scared than reassured. But just as every development throughout history may have had negative consequences, so too does it have significant positive effects on society and humanity as a whole.

“I don’t want to seem completely biased as though it’s all going to be OK – there will be challenges," says Marr. “AI has the potential to solve so many problems we have in this world such as inequality and climate change. But we will have to completely reinvent what it means to be human. In the way that AI is going to impact jobs and our society, there will clearly be losers in all of this.”

One job that is likely to be made redundant sooner than later is the role of a taxi driver, as cars become fully automated. At first glance, this may seem negative for humanity because a section of the workforce won’t be needed and people will lose their jobs, but fully automated cars are much safer than cars driven by humans. The reality is, AI makes human life safer because of its accuracy.

Of those jobs that AI augments with, Marr suggests it will make that job function more efficient. In some cases, this can save human life. “It will completely replace some jobs, but it won’t replace all jobs. For example, we already have AI built into machines that can make medical diagnoses. AI can interpret image scans more accurately than humans can. Ultimately, AI can get rid of human error, which is beneficial to humanity.”

We are at a significant transitionary period in history, where technology is accelerating at a pace we have never seen. During this teething period, the most important thing for businesses to do is embrace AI with an open mind instead of rejecting it. Thinking positively, AI could see significant progress in climate action, achieving global equality, and could even give us more time with our family.

“I hope AI will make the interpersonal and human parts of our life more valuable, because if you ask most people whether they want to spend more time with their family or more time working, they want to spend more time with their family,” says Marr. “Work gets in the way of this. What I hope happens is that we will put more emphasis on the interpersonal elements of life and automate enough that we can free up some time to do that.”