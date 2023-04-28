Scandal-ridden CBI faces uphill battle to rebuild its image

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is in ruins.

Until recently it was the UK’s leading business lobby. Now, its high-profile Director-General has been sacked, employees have been suspended and the police are investigating claims that there are rapists in its ranks.

What first appeared to be a one-off case of Tony Danker behaving inappropriately towards female employees quickly snowballed into weeks of revelations about its culture and the behaviour of senior staff. Reports of sexual harassment, misogyny and illicit drug use were made by women who felt empowered to come forward after the first reports surfaced.

In an open later to its 190,000 members, the CBI’s president Brian McBride admitted the organisation had hired “culturally toxic” staff and failed to hold those accused of wrongdoing accountable – while also outlining plans of how CBI will address the failings reported.

That hasn’t stopped them from haemorrhaging members, however. BT, Unilever, BP, Astra Zeneca, PwC and Shell are just a handful of huge firms that have either quit or suspended their membership of the CBI.

Such is the extent of the damage to the lobby’s reputation that its new Director-General, Rain Newton-Smith says the CBI will adopt a new name as one of several measures to rehabilitate the organisation’s image.

Open letter admits to members... “we failed them”

In his open, letter, McBride admitted CBI leaders had made a “grievous error” by trying to find resolution in sexual harassment cases when offenders should have just been sacked.

This was a mistake that “led to a reluctance amongst women to formalise complaints”, he said.

“It allowed that very small minority of staff with regressive – and, in some cases, abhorrent - attitudes towards their female colleagues to feel more assured in their behaviour, and more confident of not being detected.

“And it led victims of harassment or violence to believe that their only option was to take their experiences to a newspaper.”

He added: “The greatest of these emotions is a collective sense of shame, for having so badly let down the enthusiastic, ambitious and passionate people who came to work at the CBI.

“They rightly expected to be able to do so in a safe environment, and we failed them.”

‘Clear lessons to be learned from CBI’s mistakes’, says charity

So, where does the CBI board go from here?

Andrew Pepper-Parsons, Head of Policy at UK whistleblowing charity Protect, said that although there were are some positives in the response from the CBI, gaps still remained in its plan to move forward.

He said: “Their investigators have suggested that culture should be seen as a strategic issue and a key business risk for the board. They also plan to introduce training for all staff and create a new reporting line for staff to raise whistleblowing concerns.

“Gaps do remain though - a reporting line alone won't work unless it is backed by effective investigations that have staff confidence. It may be also advisable to have advice and support processes for staff who are uncertain about raising concerns within the CBI in the future.”

Pepper-Parsons added: “There are clear lessons for other employers to learn from the CBI's ‘terrible mistakes’. Reforms are coming about because concerns about sexual misconduct were raised in the press.

“Effective whistleblowing arrangements should mean organisations are able to address concerns raised internally with them swiftly and effectively. Whistleblowers who don't have confidence will go to the press or regulators and, as we have seen, this can destroy reputations.”

What legal challenges could the CBI face?

David Miers, Employment Lawyer, Setfords Solicitors, commented: “Some of the allegations amount to very serious criminal acts such as sexual assault and even rape.

“Whether CBI can be held vicariously liable for the harm caused by such abhorrent behaviour is a complex argument that will depend on a careful analysis of each allegation but it’s interesting to learn that CBI did have some level of awareness before the Guardian allegations came to light and that many of the offences were committed by senior personnel.

“For less severe acts of bullying and harassment, it is often the cumulative effect of the conduct which has to be considered rather than the individual events themselves.

“CBI’s duty was to take reasonable care but what is reasonable depends on the foreseeability of harm, the magnitude of the risk of that harm occurring, the gravity of the harm which may take place, the cost and practicability of preventing it, and the justifications for running the risk. If the upper hierarchy of CBI knew that senior leaders and managers were either i) culturally toxic but hired them anyway, or ii) exhibiting wholly inappropriate behaviour and turned a blind eye, then CBI will likely have breached its common law duty of care to its members and those affected by the behaviour.”

Delivering a Fulfilling Employee Experience:

Attracting & retaining talent through a more human connection For most candidates seeking a career, taking a job or not is rarely about the money. And, thanks to hybrid working, it’s not even about location. As talent becomes more difficult to attract and retain, software and technology become integral to building and maintaining company cultures that employees value. So, where to begin? Download this latest report to learn more about: The benefits of creating valuable employee experiences

The cost and implications of replacing disengaged employees

The surprising statistics that advocate for better employee experience Show more Show less Download Report

Miers went on: “The CBI may also be liable even if the Senior Leadership Team or HR were unaware of specific allegations. In those circumstances, the key questions that will determine CBI’s liability are:

Did the people involved in the bullying know, or ought to have known, that their conduct might cause harm?

Could they, by the exercise of reasonable care, have taken steps which would have avoided that harm?

Were their actions so connected with their employment as to render the CBI vicariously responsible for them?

“If the answers to the above questions are yes, then civil liability will likely attach and would be Claimants have 3 years (or 6 years for harassment) to claim for any losses, which is significantly longer than the 3 months for similar claims under the Equality Act."