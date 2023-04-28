'Loud quitting' is a trend that continues to unnerve employers

We’ve all heard of quiet quitting; one of the latest buzz terms to make a splash within the HR community. Essentially, the term means completing one's minimum work requirements without going above and beyond or bringing work home after hours.

However, it seems that a brand new trend has stolen the limelight from the quiet quitting phenomenon, and is making the rounds on social media among millennial and Gen Z workers – loud quitting.

I know what you’re thinking, isn’t loud quitting just…quitting? Well, the answer is no. Loud quitting doesn’t just mean handing in a resignation. It means making it known as loud as possible that you don’t approve of the way a company is run, or how you were treated as an employee, and often utilising social media to share your story.

In fact, so engrained is social media in the loud quitting trend, that the term ‘quittok’ has grown in popularity, referring to making a video on the TikTok platform about quitting.

So, let’s explore why workers are ‘loud quitting’. According to multiple reports from The Guardian, Metro and the Independent, for many the trend isn’t actually about handing in your notice. Instead, it’s about the threat of doing so.

It seems that for many employees, loud quitting is more about letting your company know that you aren’t happy, or you expect a raise in order to remain in your role. It’s a risky trick on the part of the employee, and as HR knows, it’s far more likely that they’ll get their own way if they simply have a more measured conversation.

However for others, loud quitting is very much about the intention to leave. And in fact, this forms part of a larger shift in employee satisfaction. According to StandoutCV data, over half of full-time employed people are currently looking for a new job, either in an effort to get away from a toxic culture, manager or in the hopes of better pay.

The data also states that around 74% of workers are currently dissatisfied with their employer, which explains why such a high proportion are actively considering other options.

What does #quittok say about future trends?

Let’s rewind back to quittok and explore it for a second. While some might dismiss quittok as a passing fad, HR practitioners should take note of this phenomenon and consider its potential impact on the workplace.

Historically, the act of quitting hasn’t been something championed by workers. The odd quirky resignation story may have made a headline, but in general the perception of quitting a job wasn’t necessarily positive.

What younger generations are saying loud and clear with quittok, is that getting out from under a corporation that doesn’t fulfil your needs for whatever reason, is very much something to be championed.

This change in the perception of quitting has roots back into the pandemic, which prompted many workers to re-evaluate their priorities and seek out more fulfilling careers.

The rise of remote work has also made it easier for employees to quit their jobs and document their departures online. The perception among younger workers, especially in a talent crisis, is that it’s relatively easy to find a job that will in-fact fulfil their needs.

What are the implications of quittok for HR practitioners?

If you’re wondering if quittok and loud quitting are going to impact you, the answer completely depends on what kind of culture you have. For a company with a toxic culture or poor practices, quittok videos can create negative publicity, particularly if the departing employee criticises the company or airs grievances about their job. Obviously, this makes it harder to attract and retain top talent.

It's also worth noting that, like social media in general, quittok videos can also create legal and HR headaches for employers, particularly if the departing employee violates company policies or reveals confidential information. This can lead to disputes and potential legal action.

HR practitioners should also consider the broader implications of quittok for employee engagement and retention. While some employees may see quittok as a fun and empowering way to assert their independence, others may see it as a sign of disrespect or immaturity. This can create tensions within the workplace and make it harder to retain top talent.

But ultimately, both loud quitting and quittok are just new ways for employees to create greater transparency around the practices and culture of their employers. Businesses with strong cultures not only survived the advent of Glassdoor, but utilised it to their advantage, and the same could be true about this new form of transparency.

In short, if you create a positive working culture, you don’t have anything to worry about. However, if you do, you best be prepared for employees to shout about it, because the feeling of empowerment among younger generations toward their right to a healthy working environment isn’t going anywhere.