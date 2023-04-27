Are hospitality bosses like Salt Bae harder to cancel?

Every few years, a meme will take the internet by storm. In 2017, Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, became an online sensation because of videos of him sprinkling salt on a steak by allowing it to slide down his arm.

Salt Bae, who has over 51m followers on Instagram, is a Turkish butcher and chef with 22 steakhouses across the world. But former employees of the salt-sprinkling meme star have filed seven lawsuits in two cities against him for allegations of sexual and racial discrimination, wage theft and for cultivating a “hyper-masculine culture.”

According to the Insider, a former bartender at one of his restaurants compared Gökçe to a dictator while another former employee compared its workplace culture to The Hunger Games, because workers never knew if they were going to get fired on their shift.

Amongst the allegations, four former employees have said they had tip money withheld from them and were sacked when they complained. Former workers told the Insider that Gökçe whipped up a “hyper-masculine” culture where female employees were made to dress as though they were “going to the club,” and that his world was “nothing but Instagram and fame.”

In a world where cancel culture is rife, you would expect allegations like these to leave a public figure’s career dead in the water. But I wouldn’t hold your breath. Maybe because hospitality is more disconnected from its owners than in other industries, or because food and drink is so dear to us, abusive hospitality bosses get away with a lot and consumers seem less willing to reject a brand on moral grounds when they’re a hospitality business.

Most notably, James Watt, the co-founder of globally successful craft beer brand and bar BrewDog came under scrutiny when he was accused by employees of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power which left workers feeling “uncomfortable” and “powerless”. Watt received backlash during the hype of the accusations and in the midst of a scathing BBC documentary, but public consciousness became forgetful and towards the end of last year the company was named 14th most valuable beer brand in the world, surpassing Carlsberg.

The Hell’s Kitchen effect

The hospitality industry has an internal culture of its own, and depending on what kind of business it is, the pressure associated with the industry can lead to an environment where aggressiveness and brashness is valued over everything else. If left unchecked, favouritism, sexual harassment, discrimination and bullying can become normal.

In a report entitled Inside Out Hospitality which looks at the working conditions of hospitality workers in Ireland, Dr Diedre Curran from Galway business school highlights some universal truths about the industry. Curran’s research found that harassment and bullying was common with 77% of respondents reporting verbal abuse, 64% psychological abuse and 15% physical abuse.

In the Not on the Menu survey by Unite, nine out of ten hospitality staff in the UK said they had experienced sexual harassment at work, half said that harassment was experienced from the public but 22% said that it came from a manager. With this form of harassment becoming so common, a new checklist was published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission and UKHospitality to help employers prevent sexual harassment.

For many of us, our first insight into the inner workings of a restaurant kitchen came from TV shows like Hell's Kitchen, which gained notoriety for Gordon Ramsay’s potty mouth and harsh criticism that would often leave budding chefs in tears. Ramsay once said: “Swearing is industry language. For as long as we’re alive it’s not going to change. You’ve got to be boisterous to get results.” Maybe it’s because of this long-held stereotype we have of the hospitality industry that bad behaviour is so easily made permissible.