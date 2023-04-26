Worker's fine over cigarette break raises question - are we still judging smokers?

A Japanese civil servant was fined $11,000 (est. £8,806) for taking cigarette breaks during work hours.

In the city the fine was issued, Osaka, government officials are banned from smoking cigarettes during work. As a result, some have argued that the ruling was unfair, saying that non-smoking employees ‘waste time’ eating snacks or chatting, but these wouldn’t be considered a punishable offense.

Of course, we don’t live in Japan, and in the UK you won’t be fined for taking cigarette breaks at work. But this case highlights some interesting ideas about cigarette breaks at work, whether there is prejudice around them, and if people who smoke take more breaks than other employees.

Have perceptions changed?

A report from 2019 said that half of UK workers feel that smoking and vaping breaks cause resentment among non-smokers. In the same study, 58% of employees said they themselves or their colleagues take smoking breaks during work hours, while only 36% of non-smokers said they took regular breaks from work.

In recent times, the acceptance of cigarette breaks has been compared to the wide non-acceptance of religious breaks in professional environments. For example, workers have questioned why employees are allowed to go for smoking breaks at their own will, but Muslim people might not be able to freely have prayer breaks when they need them during paid worktime.

So when compared to other employee desires that may require a break, whether there is fairness around breaks becomes grey territory.

If non-smokers are taking less breaks than smokers, it makes sense why resentment might be growing around this in the workplace. According to the report, some argue that non-smokers should simply take more breaks instead of feeling resentment towards smokers, but workers stop themselves from taking breaks for multiple reasons. This survey suggests that young people between the ages 18-24 are more likely to have less breaks than older colleagues due to fear of judgement.

“The ‘always-on’ culture that now exists, thanks largely in part to advances in technology, gives people flexibility and instant connectivity, but it also is in danger of tipping the delicate work/life balance,” says Mike Blake, wellbeing lead at Willis Towers Watson.

“Younger workers have only ever known this ‘on-demand’ working environment, so may be more inclined to believe there is an expectation that they are always engaged and available.”

Major shifts in global work models have made remote work an accepted norm. Remote work has the benefit of getting rid of break comparisons amongst workers, meaning that any resentment amongst smokers and non-smokers is decreased and young people feel less self-conscious in taking breaks.

“Companies should consider how to deliver a consistent message to all employees about the wellbeing benefits of regular breaks, as well as make explicit what is acceptable and fair in terms of breaks, for smokers and non-smokers alike. This will help clear up any ambiguity but will vary from business to business depending on the type of work undertaken and the prevailing culture,” adds Blake.

It's important for employers to encourage consistent breaks for all workers and reduce any tension around break amounts. Remote work might have gotten rid of any existing judgement around smoking in the workplace, but it also means that managers don’t know if employees are taking enough breaks or taking too many.

As we all know, trusting that employees can get work done without supervision is key when it comes to remote work, but trusting that workers are taking a fair number of breaks is also a part of this.