Working parents are currently in a state of crisis. From rising childcare costs, to the challenges of balancing work and home life, or caring for sick children, parents are facing an array of constant challenges.

This begs the question, what can we do as HR practitioners to ease this burden on working parents, make a career a viable option for those who feel that being a parent has limited their progression, and retain a huge demographic of talent that may just slip through our fingers?

The rising cost of child care

To answer this question, we first must be aware of what we’re up against. Let’s set the scene by looking into the financial burden working parents face. According to data from the Child Poverty Action Group, the current cost of having a child within the UK totals an astronomical £160,000 to £190,000 (£160,692 for couples and £193,801 for lone parents).

And, this number is rising at an alarming rate due to the cost-of-living crisis. Openaccess research states that the cost of raising a child has increased by 21% in the past four years, with childcare making a huge dent in family budgets.

For this reason, many working parents are simply removing themselves from the workforce to care for their families. It’s worth noting that gender bias means that this issue disproportionately affects women, too.

Employee mental health: A safety issue? Is poor mental health putting your employees at higher risk of workplace accidents? In the post-pandemic workplace, mental health has become more important than ever as burnout, stress, and anxiety continue to take a significant toll on workers everywhere. Often linked to mental health and wellbeing concerns, work-related incidents can physically and financially harm both the employee and the business. Unfortunately, the high levels of stigma around mental health and low or no access to/awareness of relevant benefits intensify this risk, particularly in male-dominated sectors (construction, manufacturing and transportation) and businesses where most workers are very young and part-time (retail). Wherever your team is working from—on-site, in the field, in the office, or remote, supporting mental health and creating a psychologically safe workplace are essential to employee wellbeing and on-the-job safety. Download the quick guide to learn: Ways stress may be impacting your workforce

Which sectors are at higher risk for mental-health-related safety issues

Why barriers and stigma may be affecting access to support

How to make your approach to employee mental health proactive and inclusive Show more Show less Download Guide

According to a recent survey by Flexjobs, over 60% of mothers in the UK said the cost of childcare was the main reason why they did not return to work after having a child, whilst the same study found that, of mothers who worked full-time before the birth of their child, 74% wanted to return to work, but could not due to the cost of childcare.

Of course, this has a huge knock-on effect to future career development and the ability to increase earnings – in fact, PewResearch data states that nearly 2million parents believe that their desire to have children has led to career sacrifices and limited earning potential.

The complexities of work-life balance

Whilst the financial outlook for working families within the UK is bleak at best, it’s far from the only issue leading to this current crisis. For many, simply finding the time to be both a parent and a professional is unfeasible. Slashed budgets, mass redundancies and smaller teams mean that balancing work and home life for all employees has become more complex, especially with the rise in remote working leading to more blurred lines between the two.

It seems that many working parents don’t perceive the balance they currently have as serving even the most basic demands on their time, both in and outside of work. The same Flexjobs study concluded that 53% of working moms and 51% of working dads say the constraints of current working structures make it ‘hard to be a good parent’.

What can HR do to ease these woes?

It’s a complex issue to unpick, but HR can start to help by considering how working parents (and all primary caregivers, for that matter) spend their time. It may be that offering flexible working arrangements, including remote work and flexible hours, can make a huge difference to the ability to balance home and working life.

Even before the pandemic, working parents ranked flexibility as one of their highest priorities when searching for a new job, with 94% saying that flexibility allowed them to be better parents overall, according to data published by The Muse.

The past few years have seen a huge rise in the implementation of both asynchronous working, and the four-day working week. Both structures, as well as the more traditional flexi-time, could make a huge difference, but require a strong culture, reliable communication channels and trust.

Alternatives to upping pay

Whilst simply paying workers with families more isn’t a feasible option for most businesses, especially in the current climate, many businesses are taking note of the strains facing their people and offering intelligent benefits as a solution.

For example, earlier this month Deutsche Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, introduced a new policy increasing paid paternity leave to 16 weeks for all UK workers. This is in comparison to its previous policy, which like many businesses across the nation, offered only four weeks.

Not only does this effective new policy ease the burden on the financially costly first few months of parenthood, but also offers a more equitable division of childcare, taking away the expectation that mothers will lose out on career progression as a result of having a child.

Changing the culture

The final point we’ll cover is perhaps one of the most mentally challenging to overcome – the stigma around working parents. It’s not enough to simply offer flexible working or increase paternity leave, if the organisation doesn’t have a culture of understanding for working parents.

This takes active development and speaking out constantly in support of those who choose to have children, especially for working mums. A study from child-care provider Bright Horizons found that 41% of organisations view mums as less devoted, and 72% of both working moms and dads agree that women are penalised in their careers for starting families.

Whilst being an advocate of working parents may not be a formal program, it does go to the heart of an organisation’s culture. Not asking women about their future family plans in interviews, not skipping over pregnant staff members when looking to make promotions or plan talent pipelines, and not expecting working parents to be available outside of working hours are all crucial elements of a truly accepting culture.



Ultimately, it’s not just working parents who will be impacted by the decisions that companies make. More and more workers now expect their businesses to take responsibility over their mental, physical and financial wellbeing and those who refuse to work with staff to affect positive change will find themselves at the bottom of the pecking order when skilled workers are looking for prospective employers.