The workplace discrimination faced by staff with fertility struggles

Earlier this month, a report from the World Health Organisation found that one in six people around the world experience infertility.

Yet new research shows that some employers are failing to properly support employees going through the emotional and physical battle of infertility treatment. More concerning is the notion that some bosses are even reacting negatively when workers inform them of their struggles.

In fact, one in four women are unfairly treated at work after telling their boss that they are undergoing fertility treatment, new research has revealed.

This new study from charity Pregnant Then Screwed in partnership with Women In Data lifts the lid on the shocking discrimination that women experience in the workplace due to reproductive health issues.

The report, launched to coincide with Infertility Awareness Week, indicates that almost one-third of women who have experienced pregnancy loss as a couple (29%) told their employer when they experienced pregnancy loss, and one in five (22%) of these women reported unfair treatment following their heart-breaking revelation. In contrast, just six percent of partners who told their boss about their loss faced any negative treatment.

As the new report shows, being transparent about fertility can be costly to women’s careers. Almost half (42%) of women going through fertility treatment told their boss. Of those, one in four (24%) didn’t receive any support from their employer, and 24% said they experienced unfair treatment as a result.

‘I was told I was selfish’

One employee who experienced this type of treatment was Serena (whose name has been changed to protect her identity). She told Pregnant Then Screwed about the impact that her fertility journey had on her at work.

“When I was going through fertility treatment there was huge discrimination against me,” she said.

“And since I left, they have put an amendment in their contracts saying they will not allow time off – paid or unpaid – for any fertility treatment. I have been told repeatedly that any side effects from fertility treatment are self-inflicted and I was selfish for having special measures in place as it put more pressure on the rest of the team, just so I could have a baby.”

‘Hostile’ employers are compounding women’s emotional trauma

Joeli Brearley from Pregnant Then Screwed commented: “We are seeing an increasing number of calls to our helpline from women who experience discrimination in the workplace as a result of reproductive health issues.

“Going through the unknowns of fertility treatment, or the utter heartbreak of baby loss, can be excruciating for many women. That pain and emotional trauma is compounded by hostile employers who discriminate against women for wanting a baby.

“Women are incredibly vulnerable at this time, and they need support from their employer, rather than prejudice. And employers should be very aware that this type of behaviour is unlawful and could land them in court if they are not careful.’’

Natalie Sutherland, co-host of In/Fertility in the City, a podcast for professionals juggling careers with fertility issues, said: “If only these statistics were surprising. Unfortunately, we are regularly contacted by women (in the main) who tell us about the isolating, deeply stressful and often appalling experiences they have had in the workplace whilst grieving pregnancy loss or undergoing fertility treatment, much of which they have felt forced to pursue in secret."

Sutherland, who is also a partner at Burgess Mee, a London-based family law firm, added: “To create workplace cultures which support those on less traditional or straightforward paths to parenthood, this issue needs to be brought into the open and employers must be encouraged and supported to have a meaningful understanding of pregnancy loss and fertility treatment and the impact they can have on their people both at home and at work.”

Helping them help you

Pregnant Then Screwed has launched a new programme to help employers become better at dealing with reproductive health issues in the workplace. In June they will be hosting a free Women in the Workplace seminar, where businesses can find out more about the new training and accreditation scheme, designed to signal fertility friendly employers.

Brearley said: “Earlier this year we launched our mental health support line and it blew up – we have had to dial up the support that we can offer to meet demand. Mothers are struggling. This discriminatory behaviour doesn’t just impact women’s career prospects, the lasting impact on their mental health can be devastating, and costly to both businesses and to staff wellbeing. It’s in the best interests of both employers and employees to get this right. Starting from now. That is why we have launched a new programme of free training for employers – because this really matters.”