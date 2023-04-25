Are flexible work expectations going too far?

An employee from a tech company in China was sacked for spending his two-week sick leave on a tropical island, according to the Chinese publication National Business Daily. The worker contested his employer's decision but was rejected.

The dispute started when the employee, who had been at the company since 1998, applied for two weeks paid leave after booking a trip to a tropical destination in China. When the request was rejected by his manager due to a lack of staff at the time of the holiday, the employee applied for sick leave for the same period, but this time supported by doctor’s notes saying he required bed rest because he suffered from dizziness and a spinal condition.

This story highlights multiple universal ideas. It illustrates the importance of employees being granted adequate rest time, but also hints at parallels to ultra-flexible work models that could eventually exist in every business.

As UK businesses become more flexible, so do the expectations of their workers. Since the pandemic, flexibility at work is now a basic expectation of employers, and recent surveys reinstate that flexibility has become more important than salary for many.

One survey suggests that flexible working is a must for 57% of workers. This is particularly true for young people who joined the workforce in the wake of the pandemic when shifts to flexibility were taking place. In a different survey, two-thirds of respondents between 18-24 said they would look for another job if they were forced to go back into the office and their role became less flexible.

With the working world becoming increasingly employee-driven and employer attitudes becoming more relaxed, desires for more flexibility may grow even more extravagant. In the same way the base-expectation for a job role is working from home, could we expect to see employees demanding they work from a different country or have sick leave from a beach?

Are expectations of flexible work going too far?

At the moment we are in an employee-driven market, meaning that there are more vacant jobs than people to fill them. This has meant that, for the first time in a while, workers have been able to dictate what they want from their job in alignment with what is valuable to them.

Personal wellbeing, the ability to spend time with friends and family, and being allowed to have control over one’s own schedule are now all top priorities for workers. We’re not in a pandemic anymore, but remote work that was forced on businesses during this time allowed people to realise they could work and fulfill their personal needs under this model.

Flexibility is now an expectation whether employers like it or not, and it doesn’t look like this is going to change any time soon. Numerous UK businesses undertook a four-day work week with most favouring a shorter week. While many businesses, including Airbnb, have proposed ultra-flexible work models that allow employees to work from anywhere in the world.

Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, explained why the company has the work model it does. He said: “Do I get greater productivity by keeping you tethered to an office and limiting my talent pool or allow people to work from Ohio, Canada, or somewhere else? Most of us have found that we’re at an advantage being more flexible.

“The most talented people aren’t in San Francisco anymore … and they’re not here in New York. The most talented people are everywhere now — and if I need engineers, designers, product managers or marketers, they’re getting so distributed that if you limit your talent pool to community radius, you’re probably at a disadvantage.”

Clearly, the amount of flexibility being offered to employees is increasing rapidly. With the way things are going, we are likely to see employees working from tropical islands and enjoying longer weekends in the near future. As a society, the way we view productivity has shifted in an almost unimaginable way.

We no longer see productivity and rest as opposing forces, but rather complimentary aspects of life. As a result, employers can’t afford to not trust that their employees will get their work done from wherever they are working from. If they don’t, they run the risk of becoming less competitive when compared to other employers.