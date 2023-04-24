How do we determine the value of a job role?

Many events have shaped the world of work this past year, but industrial action of some UK workers to fight for the salaries they feel they deserve has heightened the awareness of employee power.

It has also shined a light on the salaries of certain groups in our society and ultimately pushed spectators, and most importantly the organisations strikers work for, to decide how much a job is worth.

Demand for better pay has been at the forefront of recent strikes from rail workers, nurses, junior doctors, civil servants and more. The BBC posted a recent article looking at the pay rise demands from strikers in-line with inflation and the average UK salary which is £33,000. The average salary for a junior doctor is £55,000, for a teacher is £41,000, and for civil service workers is £27,700. Despite some of these salaries being above the UK average, workers argue that they haven’t risen in-line with inflation and rising prices.

As HR professionals, an important aspect of your job is deciding what salary bracket each employee in your company falls into. The salaries equated to job roles is something that has developed over decades and is primarily based on the skill-set required for a particular role and the perceived value it brings to society. But who determined some jobs would get paid more than others? And what goes into deciding the salary of a job?

Why are some jobs paid more than others?

To whittle it down to its most basic idea, wages are the price of labour. The price of everything in a capitalist society is determined by supply and demand, and wages are no exception.

The ‘demand’ of a role is based on the value it brings to an organisation, while the difficulty of a role and the amount of other people who can do it determines its ‘supply’.

Adam Smith, the 18th century philosopher and economist, said that wages are determined by the amount of capital available and the number of workers in a particular role. That’s why high-skilled jobs that are harder to learn, such as doctors, tend to be higher paid (because there are fewer people doing them). While jobs such as fast-food workers or cleaners, tend to be lower paid because there are more people capable of doing them.

But it isn’t just down to skill-level or the amount of time it takes to train for a job – the majority of UK university degrees are three years, yet graduates go into a variety of jobs, all with differing salaries. The value of a job is also determined by how pleasant or unpleasant a role’s working conditions are. That is why some jobs, such as truck drivers, are paid well relative to the skill set required for the role.

No capital, no pay-rise

The strikes we see in the UK now illustrate the issues of our time, the fact that we are sandwiched between a global pandemic and a potential recession. Many of these workers, namely doctors, nurses and teachers, were all front-line workers during the pandemic, increasing their perceived value within public-consciousness. That being said, every organisation, both private and public, are tightening their belts amid economic concerns.

Many HR professionals have taken to social media to share their thoughts. Nick Sloane, public sector HR and transformation lead at EY, highlights the significance of strikes happening at this point in time. He said: “With the country trying to navigate a post-pandemic economic recovery, why have so many parts of the public sector decided now is the time to strike? Pay freezes and below-inflationary increase of 1% across Government have been the norm for the past decade. Increasing pressure on our front-line service delivery and safety concerns for public sector workers is not a new issue.”

The job roles in our society and the amount that people get paid is constantly changing, and we are likely to see more significant change as AI impacts the workforce. Many of the jobs that exist today, such as sustainability officer or social media manager, didn't exist twenty years ago, and we will certainly see new jobs that don’t currently exist crop up soon, dictating the way we equate value to roles.

Today, it's clear salaries are struggling to keep up with increased prices of goods and services – most organisations can’t afford to increase salaries and redundancies seem to be on the minds of leaders more than pay rises. But this high inflationary environment has forced workers to notice a stagnation in their pay increases, leading to employee dissatisfaction.

Sloane continues: “After years of low inflation, the current economic position arguably gives the Trade Unions the best platform for asserting themselves in pay bargaining since before the crash in 2008. However, Public Sector pay cost the UK around £235bn last year; that's against a backdrop of continued pressure on public spending. It's a really difficult issue to navigate and no surprises that we are seeing one-off payments that don't accrue a year-on-year liability for the Public Sector pay bill.”