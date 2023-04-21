Deputy PM bullying report prompts debate about workplace conduct

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Raab came out on the defensive, saying the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent for employees to raise ‘spurious’ bullying claims.

"I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word," said Raab, who also departed his concurrent role as the Justice Secretary.

However, he added: "In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people."

Raab's resignation means a third senior minister has departed over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October.

The five month investigation into Raab's behaviour heard evidence from multiple government officials about complaints of bullying at three different departments.

The independent report by lawyer Adam Tolley found that Raab had acted in a way that was "intimidating" and "persistently aggressive" while at the Foreign Office.

It said while at the Justice Ministry he had gone "further than was necessary or appropriate in delivering critical feedback and also insulting, in the sense of making unconstructive critical comments about the quality of work done".

Raab resignation prompts questions about what constitutes appropriate workplace behaviour

Kate Palmer, HR Advice and Consultancy Director at Peninsula, said Raab's resignation and the publication of the bullying report raised interesting questions about what is appropriate behaviour in the workplace.

"There is no clear definition of bullying in UK employment law, so it can be very subjective. What one person finds intimidating or offensive, another may not," Palmer explained.

“Bullying behaviour is typically seen as actions or words that are malicious or insulting, or an abuse of power that humiliates, undermines, or causes harm (either physical or emotional) to someone.

“Employers do need to be able to give direct feedback to employees, but it’s important to consider the way that feedback is delivered. Everyone responds in different ways, so when giving feedback it’s often better to take a personal rather than a blanket approach.

“Consider your delivery, use appropriate language, and consider the person you are speaking to. A good rule of thumb is never to do or say anything that you would not be happy to have done or said to you.”

Raab report helps put bullying issues into better light for HR leaders

Daniel Stander, from international law firm, Vedder Price, spoke to HR Grapevine about the report and the lessons contained within for HR Directors.

"The Prime Minister appointed an eminent employment barrister as the author of the report who has the specialist knowledge and experience to be able to distil disputed and voluminous evidence against often complex legal principles into plain language,” said Stander.

“This has resulted in a report that carried sufficient weight for the Deputy Prime Minister to resign in the wake of the report’s findings – thus achieving a main objective at the outset of being able to avoid the most vociferous claims of a whitewash having occurred. The report has also been made public, and so this further underlines how the credibility of the investigator needs to be beyond reproach to maintain the integrity of the process.

“As a nod to the media scrutiny in this case, the report presents the author’s summary conclusions in an easy to digest way, and so this is a good reminder for workplace investigators to proceed with an eye to the report’s audience at large, as well as its more limited initial audience being 10 Downing Street itself.”

Stander concluded: "No workplace investigation should be undertaken lightly unless there is real buy in from those instructing. Organisations need to be prepared to take action depending on the findings which are made, however difficult these may appear.

“In today’s business environment, it is not really an option to ‘bury the report’ given the expectations of accountability and transparency investors, employees and other stakeholders hold."

David Miers, Employment Lawyer, Setfords Solicitor, commented: "The Dominic Raab saga has raised lots of important questions about what constitutes bullying and what is acceptable behaviour in the workplace. My thoughts are however with the victims of bullying and what is being done to support them. Many will simply be relieved that the process is over and can go back to work knowing that a full and fair investigation has taken place. Some however will not be so fortunate particularly if the bullying has affected their mental health.

"Dominic Raab may well be gone but the harm caused by bullies can be felt long after HR have closed down their file. An employer should ensure those affected have stress risk assessments and referrals for occupational health assessments where necessary otherwise they could well be in breach of their ongoing duty of care."

UK workplace bullying claims hit record high

Far from an issue confined to the highest echelons of UK government, the number of claims lodged in the Employment Tribunal which contain allegations of bullying has increased 44% from 581 to a record high of 835 in the past 12 months, according to research from employment law specialists Fox & Partners.

Fox & Partners say this jump in bullying claims should be a “canary in the mine” moment for many organisations. It is a strong signal that many leadership teams are failing to address a growth in toxic work cultures. Old fashioned strategies for identifying and dealing with problematic behaviours are breaking down in changing working environments. Challenges with differing attitudes to flexible working can also result in conflict with managers.

A virtual working environment can result in novel patterns of bullying that are difficult to identify. For example:

Cutting remarks being made on video calls that are difficult to address positively;

Deliberately leaving colleagues out of remote meetings;

Using messaging apps to gossip during colleagues’ presentations.

Toxic work culture can lead to loss of talent

A toxic workplace can lead to loss of talent. In addition, it can negatively impact employees’ performance and well-being, with those being bullied likely to be less productive than their colleagues.

Fox & Partners says that senior managers should follow the guidance of relevant regulators such as the FCA and SRA in relation to their workplace culture. They stress that an unhealthy culture can cause significant harm to both businesses and their employees.

Within financial services, the FCA adds that a toxic workplace can also negatively impact consumers, participants in financial markets and markets themselves.

Fox & Partners adds that the rise in workplace bullying claims shows that employers should look to make improvements to develop positive work environments. Changes often need to be made at a systemic level, not merely on a case-by-case basis. This includes encouraging more effective and varied methods of communication, as well as giving senior staff training and guidelines on providing feedback to avoid misinterpretation.

Ivor Adair, Partner at Fox & Partners, said: “Tackling workplace bullying is no easy task, particularly in changing work environments. The record number of bullying claims is a worrying sign that some leadership teams have struggled to maintain healthy workplaces during the shift to hybrid working.”

“It is important for senior managers to ensure they are well placed to detect and address concerns from all levels of staff before conflict escalates. Employers should consider a suite of techniques that will effect lasting change, such as coaching, or more structured supervision and pastoral care programs. Employers must also be willing to enforce company policies to protect and support colleagues at risk, if workplace cultures are to be improved.”