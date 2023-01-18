Tips for ASD interactions and support at work
Cairns, while not running the Lady Rebel Club and helping neurodivergent and disabled entrepreneurs boss it, takes time to give advice to HR and business leaders when it comes to interacting with ASD people in the most beneficial way. Originally from the US, Cairns has lived in Northern Ireland for more than two decades, and works across the UK and Europe. She is Autistic and also disabled, and uses that to help create kinder, more accepting spaces for all neurotypes. the Lady Rebel Club offers complete bespoke training, workshops and 'lived experience consulting' packages, pulling from its diverse community to create tailored packages.
Stop trying to categorise people – “Every human being on the planet: it doesn't matter if you're an executive, if you're an assistance, if you're a journalist, it doesn't matter – we all have strengths and weaknesses. So while it’s important to understand ASD, I’d suggest really looking at people with that perspective and not trying to always pigeonhole and categorise people. We love to categorize things, don't we? Surprisingly, that doesn’t help anyone, of any neurotype.”
Avoid condescending ‘empowering’ language – “I remember when I first ‘came out’ as neurodivergent to people in real life and on social media. One woman said, to me, and I’m not exaggerating here, but I can almost feel her patting me on the head virtually – she said, ‘You go girl!’ in this kind of ‘You can do it!’ sort of way. And I remember thinking, no disrespect to her, but even with all the disabilities and ailments I had going on at the time, I was running rings around her [professionally]. I wish, back then, I’d had the courage to say, ‘What do you mean? I do great things whether I’m neurodivergent or not! It’s not somehow more amazing just because I am.”
As much as you can, take people on a case-by-case basis – “Unfortunately, we have to use labels to have conversations about neurodivergence and to create support and awareness. But neurodivergence isn’t the only thing that defines a person. We all have life experiences, worldviews, beliefs that define who we are. And that’s why talking to people about their life experiences, and their stories, and telling those stories, is important. We don’t all think the same. And this is why talking to people about life experiencesis very important. It's not just the training at work. It’s not just, OK, here are the tools. Here's the information. This is what you need to do. It’s more that organisations they need to as a whole, to better understand why it’s important, and to let us be individuals.
“The amazing thing is that once you get better at letting people be people and identifying where your language or attitude can change, you then become better at recruiting more diversely and fairly!”
It’s always OK to say, “Hey, I wondered what pronouns you use, or how and if you like to talk about your experiences.
Individual approaches to individual people – “When it comes to interacting or language used, it’s important to remember that even two people who fall into the same exact ‘categories’ – say, disabled, Autistic lesbian – will have different preferences in terms of terms used, whether they want to talk about it, their lived experience, etc. So number 1 rule is: just ask! It might seem daunting, but it’s always OK to say, “Hey, I wondered what pronouns you use, or how and if you like to talk about your experiences.” Most of the time, people will respond positively to this, or even revisit it to open up a wider, ongoing conversation. I always also tell people, ‘Hey, if I get this wrong, feel free to remind me.’
“And secondly, just give people grace. And this goes for us marginalised people as well. Remember that people have bad days, people change their minds and they have different preferences. Some people feel very, very strongly about using certain language, but we also have to remember that other people haven’t had our experiences and they don’t get how important it is. So we give grace, we try not to be judgmental and we ask!”
Cairns’ own website for The Lady Rebel Club is a fine example of that non-judgemental, open-ended grace. The disclaimer on it reads, “*Please know that LRC is for women and all marginalised genders as well as anyone who identifies with and supports our values.
“We strive to be inclusive and to make our content, products and community as accessible as possible. But we're human; if we can do better, let us know. Or if you need anything in a different format, let us know and we'll do our best.”
