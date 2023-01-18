Diversity & Inclusion

The portrayal of neurodivergent people on TV, film and books as written by neurotypicals may be a tidily packaged morsel we can consume guilt-free, but it’s inaccurate and doesn’t help Autistic people. We’ve got to do better.

Dustin Hoffman in Rainman. The Autistic young antihero in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time. Sheldon Cooper in that awful show, The Big Bang Theory.

It’s safe to say that our portrayal and thus, our understanding, of neurodivergent people in the media is simplistic at best, harmful at worst.

Viewing people as only one side of a limiting (and fake) ‘coin’ helps no one but those who don’t care to understand. On one side, we have the ‘superhuman’ trope, where Autistic people have computer-like prowess with numbers, physics and science in general. On the other hand, we have the hyper-sensitive, socially immobile young boy or man who, when faced with crowds or loud noises, shuts down and has a fear-induced breakdown.

While, as anyone with an Autistic friend, relative or romantic partner can confirm, both of those scenarios are based on real people, the truth, as ever, lands firmly in the middle.

Jennifer Cairns, founder of The Lady Rebel Club, a platform (and magazine and forum) for neurodivergent and disabled entrepreneurs who are women or other marginalised genders, says that these tropes are two sides of the same coin – and that coin is a fundamental lack of understanding.

“Neither side's great to be honest,” she shares with HR Grapevine via Zoom call from her Belfast home. “We're either very much completely portrayed as superhuman, you know, and there's no weaknesses. It’s just, ‘Oh wow, look at everything they can do! It's all wonderful.

Once you get better at letting people be people and identifying where your language or attitude can change, you then become better at recruiting more diversely and fairly!

“Or the other side of that coin is the sad story. It's the tale of woe. ‘Look at all of the hurdles! Look at all of the problems! Look at all of the difficulties!’

“And I think what they need to do, is they need to put the two sides of the coin into one, you know, and look at us as real people, and really treat us as any other human being.”

It may come as a surprise, but as Cairns points out, Autistic people are still just people. They range from extroverted to introverted, artistic to scientific and occupy all the spaces, job roles and personalities that neurotypical people occupy.

They are, in a word, human.

So why do we still persist in these clownish caricatures of some 1 in 36 people (2020 CDC estimates)?

Some facts about Autism that might help HR

1) Autism is a disorder of the brain, often referred to as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), but it’s not a disease, and it can’t be ‘treated’ or ‘cured’. There are coping mechanisms and tricks that Autistic people often use to ‘blend’, just as with all of us, but it’s not something that needs a plaster.

2) Men are four times as likely to be diagnosed with ASDthan women – though that doesn’t speak to the frequency of occurrence in women, just that women with it are less likely to be diagnosed, and to be diagnosed later in life.

3) While genetic factors play a part, there is no medical/biological way to predict it.

4) Vaccines are in no way linked to, nor do they cause, ASD, at all, on any level.

5) Ethnic minority groups are vastly undiagnosed in ASD – again, which is not indicative of them having it less often.

6) ASD can impact people in a complex combination of ways, ranging from non-verbal and non-social to having almost zero issues in social, academic or work settings.

7) People with ASD are more likely than the general population to have a variety of mental health issues and other neurodiversities, with anxiety and ADHD most frequently occurring.

8) While things like eye contact, physical touch and sensory input are all important things to keep in mind when interacting with an ASD person, not all stereotypes are applicable and it’s important to let people be people.

Tips for ASD interactions and support at work Cairns, while not running the Lady Rebel Club and helping neurodivergent and disabled entrepreneurs boss it, takes time to give advice to HR and business leaders when it comes to interacting with ASD people in the most beneficial way. Originally from the US, Cairns has lived in Northern Ireland for more than two decades, and works across the UK and Europe. She is Autistic and also disabled, and uses that to help create kinder, more accepting spaces for all neurotypes. the Lady Rebel Club offers complete bespoke training, workshops and 'lived experience consulting' packages, pulling from its diverse community to create tailored packages. Stop trying to categorise people – “Every human being on the planet: it doesn't matter if you're an executive, if you're an assistance, if you're a journalist, it doesn't matter – we all have strengths and weaknesses. So while it’s important to understand ASD, I’d suggest really looking at people with that perspective and not trying to always pigeonhole and categorise people. We love to categorize things, don't we? Surprisingly, that doesn’t help anyone, of any neurotype.” Read more from us Plan hatched to smash employment barriers faced by autistic people Avoid condescending ‘empowering’ language – “I remember when I first ‘came out’ as neurodivergent to people in real life and on social media. One woman said, to me, and I’m not exaggerating here, but I can almost feel her patting me on the head virtually – she said, ‘You go girl!’ in this kind of ‘You can do it!’ sort of way. And I remember thinking, no disrespect to her, but even with all the disabilities and ailments I had going on at the time, I was running rings around her [professionally]. I wish, back then, I’d had the courage to say, ‘What do you mean? I do great things whether I’m neurodivergent or not! It’s not somehow more amazing just because I am.” As much as you can, take people on a case-by-case basis – “Unfortunately, we have to use labels to have conversations about neurodivergence and to create support and awareness. But neurodivergence isn’t the only thing that defines a person. We all have life experiences, worldviews, beliefs that define who we are. And that’s why talking to people about their life experiences, and their stories, and telling those stories, is important. We don’t all think the same. And this is why talking to people about life experiencesis very important. It's not just the training at work. It’s not just, OK, here are the tools. Here's the information. This is what you need to do. It’s more that organisations they need to as a whole, to better understand why it’s important, and to let us be individuals. “The amazing thing is that once you get better at letting people be people and identifying where your language or attitude can change, you then become better at recruiting more diversely and fairly!”

It’s always OK to say, “Hey, I wondered what pronouns you use, or how and if you like to talk about your experiences.

Individual approaches to individual people – “When it comes to interacting or language used, it’s important to remember that even two people who fall into the same exact ‘categories’ – say, disabled, Autistic lesbian – will have different preferences in terms of terms used, whether they want to talk about it, their lived experience, etc. So number 1 rule is: just ask! It might seem daunting, but it’s always OK to say, “Hey, I wondered what pronouns you use, or how and if you like to talk about your experiences.” Most of the time, people will respond positively to this, or even revisit it to open up a wider, ongoing conversation. I always also tell people, ‘Hey, if I get this wrong, feel free to remind me.’

“And secondly, just give people grace. And this goes for us marginalised people as well. Remember that people have bad days, people change their minds and they have different preferences. Some people feel very, very strongly about using certain language, but we also have to remember that other people haven’t had our experiences and they don’t get how important it is. So we give grace, we try not to be judgmental and we ask!”

Cairns’ own website for The Lady Rebel Club is a fine example of that non-judgemental, open-ended grace. The disclaimer on it reads, “*Please know that LRC is for women and all marginalised genders as well as anyone who identifies with and supports our values.

“We strive to be inclusive and to make our content, products and community as accessible as possible. But we're human; if we can do better, let us know. Or if you need anything in a different format, let us know and we'll do our best.”