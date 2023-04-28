Group Director of
People & Culture
Tucked down a fairly unostentatious Dublin street in the heart of the shopping district, is the entrance to Arthur Ryan House, the home, arguably, of Ireland’s most well-known (and loved) fashion brand, Primark (or Penneys, in Ireland). Sitting next-door to the brand’s flagship, three-storey shop (complete with ice cream counter!), it’s the main place of work for the People and Culture (P&C) team at the company, which boasts a huge 300 people on the team. While that sounds like a large HR department, if you look at it from a ratio perspective, that’s only one HR person for every 233.3 employees, which means the team is incredibly busy. In addition to the head office HR team, each store has an HR manager to keep on top of local issues.
“It’s a brilliant team within P&C, we’re very lucky,” Lorraine Culligan, Group Director of People & Culture explains to HR Grapevine Senior Editor Sarah Williams.
What does that team look like and how does it operate? Very carefully, with a focus on going back to basics.
Group Director of
People & Culture
“So we have a team centrally in Dublin, and then we have teams in each of our markets. The local team is really important, as it helps us find our ‘voice’ as a company, in terms of listening. Honestly, one of the most important pieces for me is listening to our people, and really getting feedback from all of our colleagues – and yes, that is 70,000 of them across 15 markets!
As part of that focus on listening, we have a colleague survey that we introduced. This is conducted twice a year, and on our last survey, which we did in September, we had over 259,000 individual comments from our people!
“With this many colleagues,” she says, smiling, “you really, really have to have a plan in place in terms of how you listen to people, and then what you do with what they say.”
So, how does the team of 300 process all that data?
And the answer is, surprisingly, that Culligan herself reads through all 259,000 comments, individually.
HR is like social work in the workplace. You’re still helping people, but in a different setting.
While Culligan’s share that she does the grunt work herself, and is invested in listening to colleagues personally could sound like a LinkedIn-style humblebrag from a C-level businesswoman, it’s evident she is completely serious about listening.
“Look, the team did a wonderful job of breaking all the responses down, categorising them and making the data readable but plainly speaking, if you’re going to ask people to share their thoughts, you have to be prepared to actually read them and give them the time they deserve.”
Also, Culligan quips, it does making creating reports a heck of a lot easier if you know generally what the data points are.
“But also, it will be very obvious both in you as an HR person and in the company’s actions following a survey, whether you really listened or not,” she says plainly. “You have to be able to go back to people and say, ‘This was what you said, and this is what we’re now doing’. It’s as simple as that.”
It’s no surprise that Culligan is a great listener and views the people function as about, well, people.
The Wellbeing of our colleagues is a key priority at Primark. We understand that wellbeing can mean different things for everyone, so we have created a programme to reflect that. Our new wellbeing programme, Spark, focuses on three pillars of mind, body and life.
With this programme we aim to create a group-level approach to wellbeing, while also encouraging and supporting all local activity happening around wellbeing in our stores across markets. We focus on these in a range of ways; we host regular live sessions where colleagues including senior leaders chat about their experiences in order to open up conversations and tackle stigma around mental health, and we regularly bring experts in to chat to us about all things ranging from nutrition, journaling or yoga to resilience.
We also launched our Mental Health First Responder and Wellbeing Champion programmes to colleagues in each of our offices, depots and stores across the globe. We want to keep lines of communication always open and constantly flowing around what is working for our colleagues, what they want to see more of in this space and what we can do to support their wellbeing.
We have 24/7 access to professional counsellors through our Let’s Talk Employee Assistance Programme in all our markets also, so colleagues can access the support they need when they need it.
We also host a number of annual initiatives focusing on our physical, mental and financial wellbeing such as 5k Your Way, financial planning clinics and May Mental Health Awareness Week.
When asked what made her pursue HR, she shares that she actually wanted to be a social worker.
“When I went to University, I honestly wasn’t sure if I wanted to do HR or social work – they’re similar in many ways, but I realised that, actually, HR is like social work in the workplace. You’re still helping people, but in a different setting. I found a lot of the cases and situations I encountered while studying social work really very hard. So HR was the right path for me.”
Considering that the burnout rate for social workers sits somewhere between 50 and 82% according to most statistics, including those from the British Association of Social Workers, that might not have been a bad decision.
Though the HR function reports a very high level of stress – according to 2022 ONS data, HR is the most stressed of all the C-suite functions – at least there’s an HR team and wider business team to help improve matters.
And for Primark, that team is vital to the success of the People function.
“Our team both here in Dublin and the wider team are just excellent,” she enthuses. “They’re brilliant and very passionate.”
People set the culture just as much as leadership does.
For Culligan, it’s all about communication, which takes its cues from, unsurprisingly, the friendly, open communication for which Irish people are traditionally complimented.
The company operates its own social media channel, which, she says, occupies a space “somewhere between Instagram and TikTok”.
For most candidates seeking a career, taking a job or not is rarely about the money. And, thanks to hybrid working, it’s not even about location.
As talent becomes more difficult to attract and retain, software and technology become integral to building and maintaining company cultures that employees value.
So, where to begin?
Download this latest report to learn more about:
The benefits of creating valuable employee experiences
The cost and implications of replacing disengaged employees
The surprising statistics that advocate for better employee experience
“Anyone can post anything at any time on Zing, which is an informal colleague platform. If our CEO is travelling, he’ll post from Berlin, the US, Spain – people can see what he’s up to, what other stores are doing. If I visit a store I do the same, and colleagues worldwide can get ideas, see what innovation their colleagues in other locations are engaging in. It’s honestly such a great way to bring things to life and show what we’re up to,” she explains.
In terms of changes, Culligan and the P&C team (and co) aren’t ever content with what’s here and now, but are always looking forward, seeing where things can be improved (part of the previously mentioned ‘listening, then implementing’ focus).
“Culture is really important for us, especially with senior management, we know that flexible working is here to stay, and that means how we show up as leaders – physically, in terms of energy, all of that – will impact culture and how people come to work.
“We’ve recently appointed a new Head of Leadership and Culture, Adam Streeter, and it’s all part of the excitement we feel at making sure our culture is best for our people. Culture starts with leadership and we make sure our leaders know how important that is, bringing leadership and culture together.”
Culligan continues: “And as I said, people set the culture just as much as leadership does. That’s why, as a retail business, progression and career paths are so important for us. We place a lot of emphasis on you can be anything here, take your career anywhere.”
And just how much emphasis?
Well, one example is the current US President, Kevin Tulip, who began his Primark career at the age of 16, as a store associate in Newcastle.
As with any good business, the sky seems to be the limit with Primark. And with continuous improvement and good listening skills, there’s no doubt of continued success.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.