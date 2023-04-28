Tucked down a fairly unostentatious Dublin street in the heart of the shopping district, is the entrance to Arthur Ryan House, the home, arguably, of Ireland’s most well-known (and loved) fashion brand, Primark (or Penneys, in Ireland). Sitting next-door to the brand’s flagship, three-storey shop (complete with ice cream counter!), it’s the main place of work for the People and Culture (P&C) team at the company, which boasts a huge 300 people on the team. While that sounds like a large HR department, if you look at it from a ratio perspective, that’s only one HR person for every 233.3 employees, which means the team is incredibly busy. In addition to the head office HR team, each store has an HR manager to keep on top of local issues.

“It’s a brilliant team within P&C, we’re very lucky,” Lorraine Culligan, Group Director of People & Culture explains to HR Grapevine Senior Editor Sarah Williams.

What does that team look like and how does it operate? Very carefully, with a focus on going back to basics.

“So we have a team centrally in Dublin, and then we have teams in each of our markets. The local team is really important, as it helps us find our ‘voice’ as a company, in terms of listening. Honestly, one of the most important pieces for me is listening to our people, and really getting feedback from all of our colleagues – and yes, that is 70,000 of them across 15 markets!

As part of that focus on listening, we have a colleague survey that we introduced. This is conducted twice a year, and on our last survey, which we did in September, we had over 259,000 individual comments from our people!

“With this many colleagues,” she says, smiling, “you really, really have to have a plan in place in terms of how you listen to people, and then what you do with what they say.”

So, how does the team of 300 process all that data?

And the answer is, surprisingly, that Culligan herself reads through all 259,000 comments, individually.