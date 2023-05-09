Is there anything more odious than a company which offers a service to improve people’s lives, but then doesn’t offer that same consideration to their employees? It’s a case of the PR not matching the HR, and is simply inexcusable post-Great Reset.

Not only is it the wrong thing according to good ESG, it’ll always get found out and when it does, let’s be blunt – you’ll not only lose face, you’ll lose clients and revenue.

But for Dropbox, which exists to make virtual working and information sharing easier, it was a no-brainer to make sure that the same courtesy and care they give their customers extends to their employees.

A brief history of Dropbox

No, we don’t mean ‘the concept of a safe place in which to exchange goods’, we mean the file-sharing service. Founded in 2007 by MIT graduates Arash Ferdowsi and Drew Houston using a small amount of start-up capital and launched in 2008 it at a TechCrunch event all about disruptive technology. And disrupt it did – within four years, it surpassed the 100 million user mark. And in 2018, it launched its first IPO, becoming publicly traded on NASDAQ March 23, 2018.

And while that kind of start-up-to-tech-giant success story is de rigueur these days, they also tend to come along with a powerful ‘toxic tech bro’ culture, and to neglect basic HR components.

But with 3,200 employees and a ‘remote-first’ flexible policy, HR needs to be comprehensive and tight, and communication methods need to be finely honed so that people don’t feel isolated, and productivity within a multinational business isn’t impacted.

Enter HR superstar Laura Ryan.