You might also like

One fundamental key here is for HR practitioners to understand the signs of burnout in themselves. According to MentalHealth UK, this means looking for feeling tired or drained most of the time, Feeling helpless, trapped and/or defeated, feeling detached/alone in the world, having a cynical/negative outlook, identifying self-doubt, procrastinating and taking longer to get things done and feeling overwhelmed.
Let’s be clear; burnout isn’t something that goes away on its own. Rather, it can worsen exponentially unless you address the underlying issues causing it.
If you identify these signs in yourself, it’s essential that you follow your own advice for others in this situation, get the help you need and reassess the stressors in your daily working life. It may be that you have simply too much on your plate, and that the company needs to make reasonable adjustments to help you through.
Gillian French, an expert in employee experience at Workvivo (who conducted one of the above studies) also states that having the ability to actually affect change within an organisation is also an essential part of doing away with burnout. Being seen and hear, preferably at C-suite level, is extremely important.
She recently told Forbes: “One thing I’ve noticed during my working life is that people who have a background in HR rarely make an appearance on company Boards. If they do, it is generally post a corporate indiscretion or incident.”
Therefore, state your case. Be heard at the highest level, and according to French, this will also ease the burden you feel.
And lastly, but perhaps most importantly, be kind to yourself. HR has experienced such a drastic level of change in recent years; it’s inevitable that this can feel like a burden. Your mental health is just as important as all of your peers’. Give yourself a break, and remember – you can’t help others if you can’t help yourself.
