Is HR 'stuck in the past' when it comes to tech?

To say that HR technology has undergone a key evolution in recent years would be a huge understatement.

Perhaps due to the inevitable cycle of tech transformation, a boom in necessity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, or because the market is simply so competitive that iteration is a constant, the solutions currently out in the marketplace are astonishingly advanced.

Everything from learning and development, to payroll, or health and wellbeing has some form of convenient application, replete with auto-generated reports and a million customisations.

You’d be forgiven, then, for thinking that in many ways, HR is likely up there with the most technologically advanced functions within business. Yet, according to new data from AdviserPlus’ HR Transformation Conundrum Research, a staggering one in four teams is still using woefully outdated technology.

The research, which analysed answers from 100 C-Suite leaders and 120 HR managers from businesses with 1000+ employees, found that 26% of respondents describe their HR function as reliant on spreadsheets and emails for operations.

HR still in the stone age?

So why, in an age where boutique HR software is booming, are so many teams still wasting their time on excel and back-and-forth emails to manage business? In essence, the research stated that many are something of a forgotten function within their business’ overall strategy.

Just 18% of respondents believed that their HR functions are business-led, and 50.9% of HR professionals attribute lack of resources or time to implement successful HR transformation. Without time and investment, it’s clear to see how so many teams could be left to stagnate with unfit tools.

One finding points to a slightly promising progression at least; over half of respondents stated that their HR department uses automation as part of their process. But, more than a quarter of HR professionals still depend on outdated tools to conduct and maintain their operations, which almost negates the utilisation of this valuable tool.

“It’s clear that, although the majority of organisations are at the mid-point of the HR transformation curve, a quarter still rely on siloed and outdated solutions, such as spreadsheets and emails, to manage people data,” noted AdviserPlus Director, Michael Campbell.

“It’s surprising that, in spite of the digital transformation acceleration that’s taken place in the last couple of years, a significant proportion of large enterprises still lack the connectivity and data visibility needed to deliver a data-driven approach to people strategies. [There’s] an urgent need to address the skills, technology and analytics gaps that will enable the function to become business-driven and agile,” he added.

The time drain of poor tools

This lack of investment in the right tools for the job is likely a huge frustration to HR. For the function to be truly agile and effective, it must invest in HR transformation, which will therefore enable more time for HR to focus on strategic priorities, while remaining reliant on manual spreadsheets limits insights and the speed with which decisions can be made.

Yet this takes alignment with the C-suite, and whilst half of HR managers cited a lack of resources or time, only 34% of C-Suite agreed with them on this point, creating a serious disconnect.

However, when asked about the components of a successful HR transformation, both C-Suite and HR managers agreed on the benefits - efficiencies driven by automation and improved data visibility.

So, it seems many HR teams are at an impasse. Without C-suite alignment, not much can get done, especially when the right tools aren’t in place. The hope is that, as HR continues to move toward the centre of business priorities, the C-suite will recognise the need for a more agile and responsive HR team, and therefore the need for proper tools.

Until then, it’s back to the Excel document for many.