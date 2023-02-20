'Incredible' four-day week trial results give Mon-Fri firms a big dilemma

Almost every company that participated in a huge four-day week pilot scheme will continue with the structure, it can be revealed.

In a report published today (Tuesday, February 21) by the think tank Autonomy and leading academics at the University of Cambridge and Boston College in the US, the results show that 92% of the companies that took part have decided to continue with the four-day week after the pilot.

Of the 61 companies that participated, at least 56 are continuing with the four-day week, with 18 saying the policy is a permanent change. HR leaders whose firms still have the traditional five-day work week will no doubt be intrigued by the results, and the largely beneficial impact it has had on the participating workforces. However, as one employment expert tells HR Grapevine later in this article, the initiative could be a no-brainer for some firms, yet an unnecessary headache for others.

Over the six-month trial period, stress and burnout for employees both significantly declined with 71% of employees reporting lower levels of burnout. Similarly, reported levels of anxiety, fatigue and sleep issues decreased, while mental and physical health both experienced improvements.

Measures of work-life balance also improved. Respondents found it easier to balance their work with both family and social commitments, and were more satisfied with their household finances, relationships and how their time was being managed.

Other key business metrics showed signs of positive effects. Companies’ revenue stayed broadly the same, rising by 1.4% on average.

There was a substantial decline (57%) in the likelihood that an employee would quit, dramatically improving job retention, and there was a 65% reduction in the number of sick days.

Organisations that took part in the pilot trialled a four-day week with no loss of pay for employees.

From a local chippy to large corporates, around 2,900 employees took part in the six-month trial overall, which kicked off at the beginning of June 2022 and was run by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with Autonomy, the 4 Day Week Campaign, and researchers at University of Cambridge and Boston College.

‘A major breakthrough’

Joe Ryle, Director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “This is a major breakthrough moment for the movement towards a four-day working week.

“Across a wide variety of different sectors of the economy, these incredible results show that the four-day week with no loss of pay really works.

“Surely the time has now come to begin rolling it out across the country.”

Charlotte Lockhart, 4 Day Week Global Co-Founder and Managing Director, said:" We're delighted to add these overwhelmingly positive results to our ever-growing evidence base in favour of reduced-hour, output-focused working. Not only do these findings demonstrate that the UK pilot programme was a resounding success, but it is encouraging to note that they largely mirror the outcomes from our earlier trials in Ireland and the US, further strengthening the arguments for a four-day week.

"While the impacts on business performance and worker wellbeing are expected and welcome, it's particularly interesting to observe the diversity in findings across various industries. These results, combined with our previous research demonstrate that non-profit and professional service employees had a larger increase in time spent exercising, while the small group of construction/manufacturing workers had the biggest reduction in burnout and sleep problems. Certainly, something to explore further in future pilots.”

And it’s not just the experts that have been extolling the virtues of the four-day week. Employees themselves have revealed how the pilot scheme improve their professional and personal lives.

‘It’s a weight lifted’

Victoria, 37, has been a case worker at Citizen's Advice Gateshead for five years. After experiencing 20% of her hours being cut while remaining on full pay, Victoria says it has had a huge impact on her focus during working hours, and it has lifted a lot of the stress of child care.

With two children, one who is just starting school and an elder child who is disabled, the new working arrangement allows Victoria to be a constant in her children’s lives, and to do the school run each day.

She said: “Our eldest son has complex needs and routine means everything to him. Knowing that the children have quality time and reassurance of routine with me, means I have had a weight lifted and I can be really focussed on work. It is working so well, and I am feeling really productive, consistently hitting my weekly target.”

‘A game changer’

Paul Oliver, 48, Chief Operating Officer at Citizens Advice Gateshead, said the charity was keen on the idea of a four-day week as a way of improving job recruitment and retention.

He said: “We wanted a way of delivering our services that ensured our clients were getting the best level of support from well rested and more productive staff and the four-day week was a game changer for us in that respect.

“We're really pleased with the results so far. In the months following the launch of the trial our sickness levels went down and staff retention levels went up, bucking the trend shown by other similar organisations recently.

“It feels like it's really making a difference in so many crucial ways. Staff are getting more work done in less time and overall working more efficiently and effectively.

“Most of our services are seeing more clients than they were before the trial.”

‘I feel more relaxed’

Louise, 49, is a Consumer Advisor at the charity who says the four-day week pilot is allowing her to be a more supportive partner and mum.

Having been employed by the charity for nearly four years, Louise works to empower consumers with their legal rights. It is a very busy and hectic department, supporting people with issues on faulty goods and services, scam calls, doorstep callers and traders knocking on doors.

On the four-day week, Louise takes a Thursday off. She says it has had a massive impact on her household as she can get chores done, and has time to look after her daughter who is awaiting an operation and visit her new partner who lives in Scotland.

She said: “Personally, the four-day week means I can have my own time and get my jobs done. I go to Scotland every other weekend, and my daughter is having an operation soon, so fitting her appointments in on a Thursday means I can go with her. This means I feel more relaxed and pass that benefit back to the charity.

“Work wise we are in a good position as we have quite a big team, around 30 of us, and it hasn’t affected our team performance or achievements negatively at all. In fact all of our targets are all being hit and each team member is currently helping 30 – 35 people on calls each day as an experienced advisor.

“Our clients are benefiting from an even higher quality service as we are all more refreshed. It is an intense role and you get tired by the end of week, so that extra day break allows you to be your best at all times.”

We still need to see more, legal expert claims

Despite the six-month long trial showing overwhelmingly positive result, Charlotte Morris, Associate Solicitor at esp Law, explains that half a year isn’t quite long enough to truly measure the long-term impact of such a revolutionary new working model.

Morris said: “Many of the reported benefits of the four-day working week are only going to be truly identifiable long-term so it’s interesting to finally see results from a trial done at some length. Arguably though, given the prolonged period of time we work for, from leaving education to retirement age for most, a six-month trial is still not long enough to truly measure the impact a shorter working week will have.

“Businesses may be able to sustain it for 12 months but not for five or ten years, and, on the flip side, the positive impact that improved employee wellbeing can have will be best seen when you can compare staff absence, sickness rates and burnout over years. Therefore, results must be taken with a degree of caution and they may not be sufficient enough for us to see a seismic shift to a four-day week by businesses.

“There’s no doubt that there are benefits to a shorter week with full pay for employees and it can really help businesses with staff retention and recruitment. For some businesses it could be a no-brainer. For others it could be a headache.

“There are many practicalities for a business to consider. From what day people won’t work, what happens with part-time workers who already work a short week, how you calculate holiday pay entitlement and an abundance of contractual changes which must be made with employee buy-in. Businesses can’t simply change a persons’ contractual terms unilaterally.

“For those businesses that see this report and are considering implementing a short week as a result, then we would advise that you trial the short week first and that the execution of the trial must be well-advised. It must be clear that it is a trial that may not be implemented permanently and contractual agreements or proof of employee agreement to this may be required so you can revert back to a five-day week should you wish to.

“Alternatively, many of the benefits of the four-day week such as increased productivity, improved employee wellbeing, better work life balance and even a reduced carbon footprint can be found in offering a good flexible working policy for employees. This may be a positive move for the majority of businesses.”