HR expert on the pros & cons of office romance policies

It's Valentine’s Day, and with a quarter of all Brits in relationships with someone they met at work, love may well be in the air in your workplace. But personal and professional lives can sometimes intertwine, with the potential to cause disruption.

Office relationships can have positive outcomes, such as enhanced morale and an increase in communication, creativity, and energy. But break-ups can cause a tense, uncomfortable atmosphere, not only for the former lovebirds, but their colleagues as well.

And while some companies might want to put a complete ban on inter-office romances, this is almost impossible to enforce.

So how can employees manage the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to workplace romances? Kate Palmer, HR Advice & Consultancy Director at Peninsula, shares her advice.

The good: Increased morale, retention, and productivity

“Relationships often contribute to increased happiness. And, according to research by Warwick University, happy employees work harder and are 13% more productive. Plus, where two employees are in a relationship, the likelihood of one leaving is reduced.”

A TA Leader’s Guide to Improving Recruitment Processes Over the past few years, Talent Acquisition leaders have adapted their recruitment strategies to economic fluctuations. At the same time, companies are asking recruiters to improve recruitment processes, increase efficiency, and save money. It becomes impossible to manage so many moving parts without the partnership of people, process, and technology in place. Learn how specific talent acquisition platform features can improve efficiency and your ability to drive value for your organisation. Download The Guide to Evaluating the Business Value of a Talent Acquisition Platform eBook and transform your recruitment processes today! Show more Show less Download Guide

The bad: When a relationship turns sour…

“It’s important to maintain a professional setting at work, and while it's perfectly normal for emotions to get the better of us every now and again, especially when it comes to matters of the heart, domestic conflict in the workplace is never appropriate.

“It's important that both parties understand appropriate standards of behaviour and that domestic disputes should be kept out of the workplace. Not only can it create an uncomfortable environment, if two employees are unable to work together amicably, productivity could take a dip and colleagues could be resentment if they’re left to pick up the slack.

“Refer employees to your relationships at work policy, highlighting expected standards of behaviour in the workplace. Ensure that professional standards are always upheld; if not then they would be subject to disciplinary procedures and, potentially, even dismissal.”

The ugly: Senior / delegate relationships

“Being in a relationship should never impact a person’s career; doing so can lead to claims of discrimination or constructive dismissal.

“In some situations, it may be beneficial to move employees who are in a relationship to separate teams, to ensure the relationship has no impact on their professional life. This will all depend on individual circumstances so there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

“It may be inappropriate for a junior employee to work directly with a senior employee if they are in a relationship together. A workplace relationships policy will be beneficial here and could include guidelines such as banning senior and delegate relationships, requiring disclosure of relationships or for seniors to move positions when such relationships develop.

“Another consideration is confidentiality, should pillow talk turn to office gossip. Again, a policy that outlines the rules around divulging sensitive information and the consequences for doing so, will be beneficial.”

The very ugly: Sexual harassment

“The line between flirting and sexual harassment is very fine and can often be blurred,“ Palmer explains.

“The key difference is that harassment is unwelcome behaviour which has violated someone’s dignity, whether intentionally or not, and/or created an intimidating, hostile or offensive environment.

“Anyone who sexually harasses someone at work is responsible for their own actions. But employers have a responsibility too, known as ‘vicarious liability’.

“By law, an employer must do everything they can to protect their staff from sexual harassment and have a duty of care to look after the wellbeing of their employees.

“Organisations should aim for a culture of zero tolerance of sexual harassment. This could include a specific policy with a range of options to report a complaint such as a line manager or trade union representative.

“It’s important that both employees and employers are aware of what is and isn’t acceptable in the office for Valentine’s Day, including in terms of gift giving. Even if done with good intentions, there is potential for this to be seen as an unwanted advance.”

Palmer says: “Ultimately, the best way to manage office relationships is to have an office romance policy, setting out clear, comprehensive guidelines on the company’s stance. Having employees sign and date this policy serves as evidence that they understand and acknowledge these guidelines should a romantic liaison occur.

“Employers can also discuss inter-office romances and the company’s expectation of conduct and professionalism should they find themselves in a relationship with a colleague, and make sure all employees know that you have a zero-tolerance stance on sexual harassment.

“However, let’s remember that Valentine’s Day should be a celebration and a chance to show your appreciation. So, if as an employer you do want to share some love with your staff on Valentine’s Day, I would suggest taking the team out for lunch or bringing in chocolates for everyone to share.”

Why the Worker Protection Bill could mean amending policies that manage workplace romances

Alexandra Farmer, Head of Team and Solicitor at WorkNest, explains how the law is one step closer to placing a legal duty on employers to protect staff from harassment and unwanted advances.

“Most relationships between colleagues won’t present problems for an employer," says Farmer.

"However, difficult and sensitive issues can and do arise in rare cases. Workplace romances can cause legal risks as they can provide grounds for an Employment Tribunal claim for sexual harassment.

“Sexual harassment is defined as unwanted conduct of a sexual nature which has the purpose or effect of violating someone’s dignity, or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for them. For example, if an employee makes jokes about a colleague’s sex life, indulges in unwelcome touching or sends offensive emails, this could all be considered harassment. Likewise, Valentine’s Day cards with inappropriate messages in, or unwanted Valentine’s gestures, could be deemed sexual harassment.

“Management of this is through having an appropriate policy in place, including a code of conduct, grievance procedure and rules on harassment. Employers have always been advised to enforce such a policy so they could prove, in the event of a claim, that they take reasonable steps to protect colleagues from harassment in the workplace.

“However, now, the law is one step closer to placing a legal duty on employers. The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill has passed its third reading, following some amendments. It is now on its way to the House of Lords. As well as seeking to create a duty on employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, it also seeks to create new legal liabilities for employers if third parties harass their employees in the course of their employment and they have failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent this.

“With this on the horizon, employers will need to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of employees in the course of their employment. This is whether the harasser is a fellow employee or a client or supplier. The ‘reasonable steps’ differ from business to business but may include: