The importance of discussing mental health at work

Every HR leader worth their salt knows the importance of mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Indeed, 75% of HR professionals view supporting employees’ mental health and wellbeing as a key focus for 2023, with stress, anxiety and depression all being exacerbated by global events like the cost-of-living crisis.

And while it should always be at the forefront of a company’s people agenda, today provides an opportunity for leaders to focus more on how they’re supporting the mental health of their employees.

Time To Talk Day, billed as “the nation’s biggest mental health conversation”, is an initiative led by Mind in partnership with the Co-op with the aim of breaking the social stigma of speaking about own mental health – whether that is at home or in the office.

As its name suggests, the campaign encourages participants to make time in their day to have frank and open conversations about mental health, and how they can support themselves and one another.

It’s critical, therefore, that employers have the resources and policies in place in order to support their staff and enable conversations about mental health.

Beverley Smith, Associate Solicitor at esphr, says: “According to a survey by WorkNest, 75% of HR professionals view supporting employees’ mental health and wellbeing as a key focus for 2023 due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Indeed, we are seeing more and more examples of employees experiencing work-related stress caused or exacerbated by work or mental health conditions affecting employees’ work or attendance, which are both costly and time-consuming for employers to manage.

“The clear benefits of managing work-related stress and mental ill-health to an employer are that performance and productivity are improved, absence levels are reduced, and the potential for workplace disputes is minimised. However, if not managed properly, this can lead to legal claims, including constructive unfair dismissal and disability discrimination. Furthermore, with added external pressures such as the cost-of-living crisis, the impact of which is likely to be felt in the workplace, it’s crucial that employers recognise this as employees look to them for further support.

“The issue of mental health and wellbeing ties in with the other stark features from the WorkNest survey, with half (50%) of HR professionals believing employee retention will be where they will face the most challenges in 2023, followed by recruitment (44%).

“As the retention challenges continue at pace, Time to Talk Day could be a wake-up call for employers. Employers more likely to succeed are those who take issues such as employees’ mental health seriously and are not simply paying lip service to it. This means having appropriate policies and procedures in place and ensuring that employees can raise concerns around mental health within a safe space and that managers are properly trained to recognise signs of mental health issues. As a result, they avoid putting employees in situations where they may become so overwhelmed that they are emotionally, physically and mentally exhausted and burnt out.

“Other initiatives, such as implementing hybrid working, may allow employees greater flexibility. Still, a greater appreciation of the work-life balance that was reinforced due to the pandemic may also help.”

Burden of mental health support falling on employers

More than a quarter of UK adults have reported that their mental health has worsened since the start of 2022, according to research by YouGov for charity Rethink Mental Illness. Let’s not forget that the cost-of-living crisis, surging inflation and global conflict have come hot on the heels of COVID-19 – and the nation’s mental health has reached an alarming tipping point as a result.

The NHS would typically be a first port of call for mental health support. However, waiting lists have recently hit record highs, and more than a million people with mental health problems had their NHS referrals closed without treatment between 2021 and 2022.

Given mental health is having a considerable, direct impact on UK staff retention and satisfaction, and the NHS is unable to cope with current levels of demand, businesses clearly have a duty to step in and offer employees the support they need. And a growing number of companies are recognising that this level of support drives better business outcomes - research by Deloitte found that measures by employers to improve their workforces’ mental health yield an average return of £5 for every £1 spent.

On the flip side, if this support is not put in place, staff turnover rates, absences and burnout will increase, while employee satisfaction, motivation and productivity will drop significantly. Mental health related sickness absence now costs employers a record £53-56 billion per year.

Joel Gujral, Founder and CEO of MYNDUP, an all-in-one workplace mental health platform explains: “As a priority, employers must offer anonymity in workplace mental health support, so that it is removed from those you interact with on a daily basis.

“Mental health problems can feel embarrassing, deeply personal, and difficult to talk about. A recent poll found that nearly 80 percent of UK adults would be uncomfortable discussing their mental health with their employer. There is little point in having support if it cannot be accessed in a quick, stress-free manner.

Give the support your employees deserve if you are planning on making redundancies As the UK economy moves into a recession with an uncertain economic future ahead, now is the time to invest in employee support should your business need to consider redeployment in 2023. Download this guide to find out how best to support your people and your organisation when making redundancies. You will learn: What benefits outplacement offers to both employees and employers

The outplacement support available to senior executives

How outplacement can provide essential support for employees remaining in the business Show more Show less Download Guide

“Equally, the support currently offered is often limited in scope. By providing a service such as counselling, employers can feel like they have the ‘mental health box’ ticked and consider the problem solved.

“In reality, mental health issues can manifest in a myriad of ways with the solution significantly differing from person to person. The full mental health spectrum extends beyond counselling to therapy, mindfulness, life coaching and other solutions. Only offering one of these is like opening a hospital that can treat broken bones and nothing else.

“Given the alarming rate at which mental health problems are growing, the workplace must do better. Investing in the mental health of its workforce is not just a companies’ moral responsibility, but also an opportunity to keep business thriving.”