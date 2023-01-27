So you've been publicly shamed by an employee. What steps should HR take?

A civil servant was sacked after calling into a radio station to publicly criticise a Government minister in the final weeks of Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister.

As reported by The Guardian, a now-ex employee at GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence & security base, called into LBC to publicly demand that the Head of Civil Service, Simon Case, step down.

Speaking to show host James O’Brien in July 2022, the employee, identified only as Stuart, urged Case to state publicly that he has lost confidence in Downing Street’s leadership, also urging him to “stop facilitating corrupt practices”.

The call took place in the wake of historical sexual harassment allegations levelled at former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher – and Boris Johnson’s subsequent claims that he had been unaware of such accusations.

The Guardian reported that, following the phone-in, Stuart emailed Case to identify himself as the interviewee, and vowed to keep speaking out until Case stepped down.

But just days later, Stuart was suspended from GCHQ, and was subsequently sacked, both for his call in to LBC and for emailing Case to demand his resignation.

The incident is back in the news as Stuart has launched a legal appeal against his termination, with lawyers claiming his comments should be protected by whistleblowing laws as he was calling for an end to alleged corruption.

Next steps for HR

Of course, many facets of this case are unique, but some of the circumstances behind it are evergreen.

Firstly, Stuart’s defence is based on whistleblowing laws. Protection for UK whistle blowers is provided under the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998 (PIDA, part of the Employment Rights Act 1996. The legislation protects employees and workers who blow the whistle about wrongdoing

As per Reuters news agency’s Practical Law page, employees who make "protected disclosures" under the Disclosure Act can claim unfair dismissal if their contracts are terminated as a result of their whistleblowing.

They are also protected from other potential punishments such as a refusal to offer promotion, facilities or training opportunities.

However, only certain kinds of disclosure qualify for protection under the PIDA. These are known as "qualifying disclosures" and must relate to one of the following:

A criminal offence

A breach of a legal obligation

A miscarriage of justice

A danger to any individual's health or safety

Damage to the environment

Deliberate covering up of information relating to any of the above.

But aside from those rarer cases when an employee is making a protected disclosure, when an employee criticises the company in public, it can cause damage to the employer brand and reputation. This can be a serious concern for HR and the business as a whole, when maintaining a positive public image.

By understanding the underlying issues, HR can address them and prevent further negative publicity.

What’s the core issue?

One of the first steps that HR departments can take in this situation is to determine the reasons why the employee made the public criticism. There could be a valid reason for the employee's dissatisfaction, such as poor working conditions, a lack of communication or, in the case of the GCHQ employee, concerns about incompetence or corruption.

Recent data from Instantprint shows that over 70% of workers believe that they’ve worked at a toxic company. And research conducted by Culture Shift in 2021 found that two-thirds (61%) of people who’ve experienced a toxic workplace have ended up taking long-term leave.

What the research from Culture Shift demonstrated is the detrimental effect a toxic workplace can have on employees – and how prevalent it still is. A worrying 44% of those surveyed said they’d experienced problematic workplace behaviour such as bullying or harassment. In addition to the two-thirds (61%) who’ve ended up taking long term leave as a result of negative behaviour, 42% of respondents said they’d left a workplace permanently because of a toxic culture.

However, if the employee's criticism is found to be unjustified or malicious, they may face repercussions such as disciplinary action or termination. It’s important for HR to handle these situations in a fair and consistent manner, taking into account the employee's past performance and the severity of the criticism.

Has the employee broken social media rules?

When approaching an employee’s public comments, another factor to consider is whether the criticism breached any social media policies that the company has in place.

This is becoming a growing area of concern for HR, and recent research revealed that more than half of employers (51%) admit having experienced bad publicity and/or staff-related issues due to social media.

Research from Vero in 2022 found that, overall, businesses strongly recognise the potential damage social media behaviour can have on their reputation (72%) - and yet less than two-thirds (64%) have a specific employment policy providing guidelines on how their workforce should behave online.

The study also found a similar proportion (58%) of businesses say they are monitoring the social media activity of their workforce online and 61% admit they are seeing more employees behaving inappropriately online.

Rupert Emson, CEO at Vero, said: “We know from our work with business clients across the globe that the popularity of pre-employment social media screening, as a means of gaining a deeper understanding of a candidate on how they conduct themselves in everyday life, is most certainly on the rise.

“What the research shows us, however, is that many organisations still aren’t responding quickly enough to ongoing developments within the world of social media, which continues to be a rapidly progressive and transformational form of human interaction.”

“A majority of employers today do agree that comprehensive social media screening results in better quality hires, and are generally averse to recruiting candidates displaying adverse behaviour during the social media screening process,” Emson continued.

Prevention is better than cure

If your employees feel the firm has a deep-rooted issue that isn’t being addressed, they’re more likely to speak out. So rather than just prohibiting employees from going public with their frustrations, creating an environment which minimises those frustrations in the first place, must surely be the priority.

HR leaders can do this by fostering an environment in which employees feel comfortable raising concerns internally. This can be done by promoting open communication and encouraging employees to speak up when they have issues. Leaders can also provide regular training on how to address conflicts and concerns in a constructive manner.

Additionally, companies can create an employee feedback system, such as an anonymous suggestion box or an employee engagement survey, that allows employees to voice their opinions and concerns without fear of retaliation. By creating a culture of transparency and trust, employees will be more likely to address their concerns internally rather than going public.

HR departments can also create a comprehensive employee handbook which outlines the company's policies and procedures, including the process for addressing complaints and concerns. By making this information easily accessible to employees, they will be more likely to understand the appropriate channels for raising issues.

HR can take steps to prevent this by understanding the reasons behind the criticism, creating an environment in which employees feel comfortable raising concerns internally, and providing regular training on how to address conflicts and concerns in a constructive manner. By taking these steps, companies can mitigate the risk of negative publicity and create an environment that minimises the need for any public criticism to begin with.