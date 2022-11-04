Arden University's Chief People Officer on firm's exciting new company values

What’s your company’s purpose? Does your workforce know? Even if the answer is yes, do they care about it?

Recent research into large UK firms has found that while the vast majority have developed a set of values or company purpose message, many are either coming across as inauthentic or just not resonating with staff.

Two in five (42%) employees don’t know what their organisation’s purpose statement is and 71% believed their employers still ‘always’ or ‘often’ make decisions based solely on financial factors like profit and growth, rather than purpose.

While 86% of employees say their organisation has a ‘purpose statement’, 42% are unaware of what that purpose statement includes according to the study from EY Lane4.

It’s clear, therefore, that many businesses need to up their game when it comes to company values.

At Arden University, however, they are already ahead of the game. You might even say that the company values at the UK’s fastest growing university are designed to ‘spark’ a conversation about what makes a strong set of purposes and values that employees will truly buy into.

Tracie Greenhalgh, Chief People Officer at Arden University shares some insight as to how the new Values came into effect and why they are so special.

‘’I'm a huge fan of values as part of the company culture, not just a series of words but clear instructions employees can appreciate and live. I looked at ours and found they were completely out of date. It was time to create new ones to reflect where we were and wanted to be post-Covid."

Tracie ran a series of online workshops over several weeks with the senior management team (and then the broader business) to uncover how Arden's people felt towards their employer. The information went towards creating SPARK, an acronym for their new values that are reflective and more meaningful to employees today: Stand out, Progressive, Accessible, Resourceful and Kindness.

Just as Tracie gathered the information used to create SPARK through online forums, the launch of the new values also relied on digital delivery. Not that communicating critical change in this manner phased Tracie or her teams on the receiving end, with full remote or hybrid working the standard for Arden staff located in and beyond the UK and connecting digitally with peers already ingrained in the culture.

"Everyone has had to adapt over the past two years, and the new values are testament to that. Showing our progressive side, being resourceful and accessible – these values matter internally, and it matters that they are easy for our students to recognise as the way we work. By living these values, we have created a place of study that is truly flexible for everyone, staff or student.

"I love the Stand Out value as I believe this is what we do as a team every day. Although if I had to choose a favourite, it would be Kindness as it encompasses the real essence of Arden. A place for everyone to be themselves without fear of retribution or failure and where we look out for our workmates. It shone through during the pandemic and is the value for which we want to be best known."

Below, Arden University outlines its new SPARK values:

Stand out

Our creative thinking and willingness to do things differently shines brightly on the inside and is truly visible on the outside.

We welcome difference and challenge the expected in all that we do, asking the questions that others don’t. We use our innovative, creative and curious minds to deal with change, stay ahead and adapt. We encourage constructive feedback and take criticism on board to make continuous improvements. We have the courage to speak up and challenge each other where appropriate. We create safe spaces to take smart risks and try new things. We constantly think about the future of education, seeking new ways to offer flexible, unique and relevant learning. We are enthusiastic, passionate and professional, striving to be the best and we don’t hold back. We always ask ourselves ‘how can we do this better?’

Progressive

We inspire our students and one another, igniting bright futures through developing our knowledge and innovative use of technology.

We nurture talent and provide the tools and resources people need to thrive. We encourage everyone to play an active and eager role in their own development and learning journey. We think global and act local through International perspectives that are relevant to the communities in which we operate. We give ourselves and each other the time and space needed to learn new skills, tools and technologies. We are committed to life-long learning – inspiring our students to think critically and apply their transferrable skills and knowledge across all areas of life. We are open to using new technology and innovations to find solutions, change lives and add value to society. We learn from each other by sharing our ideas, knowledge and experiences and engaging in bold and dynamic conversations. We challenge the norm, creating opportunities through entrepreneurial thinking balanced with a sound commercial approach

Accessible

We make education truly inclusive, creating an inspiring and welcoming environment for everyone to flourish.

We create a sense of belonging for everyone at Arden, recognising that we all have a contribution to make and appreciating the value of different experiences and backgrounds. We offer everyone a chance, opening doors to students of any age, going above and beyond to provide transferrable skills and the real-life tools needed to develop. We treat everyone as individuals by being honest, upfront and genuine in what we say and how we say it. We are welcoming, understanding and respond quickly to people’s changing circumstances. We provide considered, tailored and practical support throughout the education journey. We stay up-to-date with the latest guidance on accessibility so we can offer the best possible learning to everyone, regardless of ability. We raise awareness of what accessibility means. We value and celebrate diversity and ensure everyone feels included through clear and open communication.

Resourceful

We strive for the best for our students and each other, finding ways to catalyse careers and accelerate development.

We are committed to developing our own career paths and goals, continuously improving and growing. We acknowledge and accept change, adapting to different ways of working. We bring our own stories to the conversations we have, and we encourage others to do the same, using lived experiences to enrich and advance the way we do things. We give each other the time and space to make mistakes and learn from them, praising each other for taking smart risks. We build and maintain strong and meaningful connections with our students and external partners to generate broader, deeper perspectives. We do not compromise on the quality of our service. We proudly act as specialists and experts in everything we do, upholding Arden’s reputation and leading the way in innovative thinking. We are future focussed, anticipating opportunities to remain sustainable and relevant to tomorrow’s career paths.

Kindness

We embrace a culture of togetherness and support that radiates through our teams.