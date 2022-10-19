'Be accountable' | Top three ways HR can fix a toxic work culture

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Top three ways HR can fix a toxic work culture

A toxic work culture is very problematic and can lead to wellbeing concerns, failure and even quitting from the workplace. However, is there a solution to overcome toxic work culture?...

The Great Resignation is generally associated with employee dissatisfaction with work pay.

However, this is merely just a part of it of why employee turnover occurs.

Research implemented by MIT reveals that the top reason why employee turnover occurs is: toxic corporate culture.

The research found that this culture is the strongest predictor of industry-adjusted weakening and is ten times more important than compensation in foreseeing employee turnover.

What exactly is toxic work culture?

Firstly, toxic work culture is a flexible term and fits according to the business context and how the employee is facing toxic culture within the workplace environment.

Some elements that play a part in reinforcing and boosting toxic work culture are: failure to push for diversity, equity and inclusion, problems towards employee wellbeing and unethical behaviour.

Read more from us BrewDog CEO says plan to fix 'toxic' culture is already working

The Toxic Five

There are five toxic attributes related to having a toxic work culture, according to MIT Sloan Management Review, which are the following:

  • Disrespectful

  • Noninclusive

  • Unethical

  • Cutthroat

  • Abusive

Facing disrespectful behaviour ranked at the top in terms of toxic work culture with a .66 lower on a five-point scale for their company culture as being equal.

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £27.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

Now BrewDog CEO James Watt is suing a woman for
Toxic CEO saga | Now BrewDog CEO James Watt is suing a woman for "fraud"
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can spot signs of a toxic workplace
Culture | How HR can spot signs of a toxic workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
CEO's ousting over 'boys' club' culture brings to light leadership warning
Sony Music Australia | CEO's ousting over 'boys' club' culture brings to light leadership warning
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence