You might also like

The PR industry is currently facing a crisis. workers are putting in long hours, and having to deal with massing workloads. However, it doesn't have to be this way. To make positive change, agencies like Lem-uhn- a UK-based PR and communications agency - are trying to instil a more positive ethos, and overall feel-good mentality. HR Grapevine's sits down for an exclusive interview with the Founder of Lem-uhn, Riannon Palmer...

“Happy employees do their jobs much better,” states Riannon Palmer, Founder and Managing Director of Lem-uhn. This simple statement is important on so many distinct levels, especially when discussing work-life balance. Whilst the concept of happy workers being an all-round positive seems like a no-brainer, many leaders simply aren't currently putting in the effort to ensure that it ring true within their own organisations. Of course, this is having a vast effect on retention, wellbeing and ultimate, bottom line.

The vital importance of wellbeing

It's clear that the industry has an issue with wellbeing. Research published by Opinium revealed that 90% of PR professionals have struggled with their mental wellbeing to an extent over the past 12 months, compared with 65% of other UK workers.

“I think that’s definitely down to the long hours and stress load. People will inevitable leave the industry, or won't be open to jobs within the industry if we don't make a change,” Palmer told HR Grapevine.

“PR is an amazing job and so varied. However, when people speak to you inside the industry and you hear about the crazy hours they're working, or the really extreme levels of pressure they're facing, it's poignant. Work-life balance is certainly a big issue for us," she added.

Is this issue top-down, or bottom-up?

It's clear that, in the current climate, many businesses are at least attempting to project an image of healthy work-life balance within their culture. However, to an extent, many are simply paying lip service to the idea of truly attentive employee wellbeing, by allowing their employees to burn themselves out.

Palmer stated that it' very much the job of a leader to take the reigns and ensure people are separating work and home life. “I think when you're a leader, it always comes down to setting an example for people".

"As a leader, if I'm happy for people to dress casually, or wear whatever they want, I have to first, to set that example. If people need to take time off for wellbeing but they see that I, as a leader, am not doing that, they'll follow my example," she added.

It's also crucial to have an open mentality to conversations between employer and employee. For an employee, feeling like you have the ability to connect with your boss and be open with them about issues you're facing is essential to wellbeing.

Palmer reinforces this open mentality by commenting: “Making sure that there’s an open dialogue between me and my staff is so important. Employees need to know know that we're a workplace that wants them to like their job and work hard, but that they can fit it around their life and their needs."

Whether it’s top-down, bottom-up or an issue everyone should focus on, at the end of the day wellbeing impacts every single individual.

Empowering employees with a policy

Another way Lem-uhn stands out and is by ensuring that women have access to support when experiencing issues commonly faced. For example, the company has a policy of paid menstrual, menopause and miscarriage leave. Employees are able to accrue an additional ten days of paid personal leave per year for menstruation, menopause discomfort or in the event of a miscarriage.

“Mensturation is just such a natural part of life, and it happens once a month. If adjustments are needed, they shouldn’t have to be discriminated against just because some people have periods and some people don’t. I think it’s really important to ensure that these subjects aren't taboo."

Will these policies one day be the norm?

“I can imagine in time there will be some kind of Governmental policy," stated Palmer. "Because, if you think back, so many similar policies are now taken as a given within the workplace that simply weren't around 50 years ago."

“Some may argue that wellbeing-centric policies such as this could be abused by employees. My argument against that is, employees aren't stupid. They know that by taking this seriously and using it approritately, they're collectively helping to establish more liberal working policies for everyone," she added.

More should be done

It's clear that Palmer has a passion for worker wellbeing that is no doubt positively impacting her organisation in a time where many are struggling. With ther policies, Palmer is setting a fundamental example for both her own employees, and for other businesses. “It's essential that organisations live up to the perception they're giving off. This isn't just a recruitment tool, it's important to follow through and take wellbeing seriously."