You might also like

Although, 49% of young people feel anxious about their future on a daily basis.
Experts have put forth their perspectives on methods to overcome or at least ease the pressure of the people impacted by post-pandemic problems, such as anxiety, fear and so on.
David Paice, Director at includmi which focuses on wellbeing and inclusion, states in terms of the research administered by Prince’s Trust: “More evidence that we need to do more to support the wellbeing of our young people.”
In addition, Holly Richards, Founder of Candid Consulting, suggests: As a mum of three young children and professionally an observer of the challenges of post-pandemic work, there are a number of things that are concerning.”
She continues: “An increase in people struggling with their mental wellbeing (health anxiety, loneliness, burnout), a cost-of-living crisis, which is only going to exacerbate these issues, not to mention the climate crisis. Continuing to normalise people talking about their mental wellbeing is crucial and there is still so much that could be improved within the workplace to support employees.”
The overall case that emerges is that wellbeing is key to solving many concerns from being happy to gaining confidence in work to feeling less pressure.
HR of many businesses also needs to step into the wellbeing dimension and take into account all the research and data that has been revealed.
For example, showing the confidence to have conversations with management is another area where young people struggle, with 21% feeling able to talk to senior people at work compared with 37% before the pandemic.
From a 37% decrease to a 21% post-pandemic reveals that there is definitely a major necessity to see and transform the struggles that young individuals face. It’s important for every employee to have the means and wellbeing mindset to talk to management and senior people.
However, the results reinforce the need for businesses' HR departments to provide wellbeing, inclusivity and overall support for employees, particularly people who struggle with post-pandemic issues.
So, HR and other employers within businesses need to see that wellbeing composes a very crucial place for individuals, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19.
Some ways to approach wellbeing and other areas that HR sees fit are not limited to the following areas mindfulness, benefits, flexibility, stress awareness and etc.
