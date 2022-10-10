You might also like

After more than two years, it's no surprise that people have grown tired of hearing about the pandemic. On the other hand, the aftermath of COVID-19 has started to take over businesses and the upcoming generations and this is highly visible with the term post-pandemic which is taking over our daily lives...

It’s undeniable that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted each individual in a particular way, shape or form, such as wellbeing concerns, financial crisis, food shortage, business drops and so many other major issues.

However, it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that one particular group of people has been neglected.

Who are they?

These people are from Gen Z and are also named: the Class of Covid.

As a matter of fact, research focusing on Gen Z unravels a distinct and important case of the reality around the problems created by the post-pandemic world and the emerging problems that have taken over these individuals as well.

According to findings from Prince’s Trust new research from 2022, more than 35% of young people feel like their life is spiralling out of control and put forth the main reason behind this case related to COVID-19 and its impact.

Kelly Millar, CEO and Founder at KM Transformational Branding, expresses: “We’re all going to feel like we don’t have the control anymore over our lives. We should accept this fact and take back control.”

However, research also uncovered another major concern and this is related to jobs and overall future businesses, especially HR.

Prince’s Trust report found that more than 60% of 16-25-year-olds are hesitant and scared about their generation’s future. Even more so, one in three believe that their job prospects will never recover from the pandemic.

Can businesses and HR get involved?

Like with every problem, there is in fact a solution.

Although, 49% of young people feel anxious about their future on a daily basis.

Experts have put forth their perspectives on methods to overcome or at least ease the pressure of the people impacted by post-pandemic problems, such as anxiety, fear and so on.

David Paice, Director at includmi which focuses on wellbeing and inclusion, states in terms of the research administered by Prince’s Trust: “More evidence that we need to do more to support the wellbeing of our young people.”

In addition, Holly Richards, Founder of Candid Consulting, suggests: As a mum of three young children and professionally an observer of the challenges of post-pandemic work, there are a number of things that are concerning.”

She continues: “An increase in people struggling with their mental wellbeing (health anxiety, loneliness, burnout), a cost-of-living crisis, which is only going to exacerbate these issues, not to mention the climate crisis. Continuing to normalise people talking about their mental wellbeing is crucial and there is still so much that could be improved within the workplace to support employees.”

The overall case that emerges is that wellbeing is key to solving many concerns from being happy to gaining confidence in work to feeling less pressure.

HR of many businesses also needs to step into the wellbeing dimension and take into account all the research and data that has been revealed.

For example, showing the confidence to have conversations with management is another area where young people struggle, with 21% feeling able to talk to senior people at work compared with 37% before the pandemic.

From a 37% decrease to a 21% post-pandemic reveals that there is definitely a major necessity to see and transform the struggles that young individuals face. It’s important for every employee to have the means and wellbeing mindset to talk to management and senior people.

However, the results reinforce the need for businesses' HR departments to provide wellbeing, inclusivity and overall support for employees, particularly people who struggle with post-pandemic issues.

So, HR and other employers within businesses need to see that wellbeing composes a very crucial place for individuals, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Some ways to approach wellbeing and other areas that HR sees fit are not limited to the following areas mindfulness, benefits, flexibility, stress awareness and etc.