Want to create a more effective remote L&D plan? Here's how

For both employees and employers, learning and development (L&D) can bring about multiple benefits.

For staff, L&D gives them the opportunity to learn new skills and improve in their role and, for employers, it can help them to retain and engage workers.

Yet, despite its importance for both staff and the business, new research has found that workers across the UK could be being held back due to a growing disconnect between their developmental needs and the training offered by their organisation.

These figures come from 360Learning’s The State of Learning in the Flow of Work in 2022 report. 360Learning’s survey of almost 3,000 employees and L&D decision-makers across the UK, France, US and Germany found that online learning and conferences and workshops are no longer viewed as effective ways to learn in 2022.

Online learning

Online learning (which includes eLearning, virtual workshops and massive open online courses) was offered by 70% of British L&D teams. However, less than one-third (29%) of staff said that this was their preferred training method.

External conferences and workshops, as well as in-house programmes, were only seen as effective by 37% of employees.

Moreover, the survey found that training methods falling under the ‘learning in the flow of work’ category were deemed to be the most effective way to boost work-related skills. Over 61% of survey respondents said that learning from peers is the best way to learn, with coaching and mentoring (59%) following closely behind.

Despite an apparent appetite among staff for this method of training, these approaches were identified among the least common training routes taken by businesses around the UK, practiced in less than half of the companies surveyed.

This data points towards a disconnect between what employers are offering and what employees want to see from L&D.

Getting better at remote L&D

Past the peak of the pandemic, many employees have continued to work remotely in some form, whether this is working from home full-time or adopting a hybrid working structure.

As the above data has shown, online learning is an approach favoured by many British L&D teams but one that is only preferred by 29% of employees.

As such, it is possible that L&D teams need to re-consider the way that remote L&D plans are delivered to give the best outcome to employees.

To help with this, HR Grapevine caught up with Paul Herdman, Echo360 Director of EMEA who shared several tips on creating a remote L&D plan that will be most effective among staff. Here is what he had to say: