The surprising in-demand skills causing the war for talent

When you meet prospective candidates for a job interview it’s likely that you have a checklist of skills and experience that you’re searching for. However, in the age of softskills, sourcing candidates with the right chops for the job has perhaps become a more nuanced than ever before.

Let’s not mince words; TA in all forms is in a time of crisis. According to the latest research from Go1, staff turnover and loss of skilled workers is affecting a total of over 60% of UK-based companies.

Skilled workers have more market choice than ever before, which is swiftly increasing the flow of staff through companies across the nation. But what are the key skills that so many candidates are getting headhunted for? It seems, from the research at least, that it’s not simply the experience they have, but indeed the soft skills they’ve honed over their careers.

The research, which included analysis of more than 750,000 job ads in the UK, found that whilst almost two thirds of UK companies are struggling to grow due to staff turnover, 89% of hiring professionals believe that it’s these soft skills that truly provide a ‘make or break’ factor when recruiting.

And top of the list? Interpersonal skills. Over 70,000 current job adverts explicitly mention seeking self-assured new hires, with ‘confidence’ being the most in demand soft skill in the UK. Creativity (25,578) and the ability to problem-solve (25,373) also made the top three most in-demand skills. These qualities are most in demand from across the board, but especially in industries such as Legal, Customer Service, Insurance, Human Resources, and Banking.

So, how can we keep our skilled employees?

Without skilful employees, it’s becoming trickier for businesses to remain competitive in their sectors – this is acutely important, given the prolonged period of financial volatility affecting many. This places greater importance and value on retaining the existing workforce before they start to feel under appreciated.

To do this, empowering employees is vital. The report also revealed that 65% of employees feel empowered as a result of training. However, failure to implement this could be detrimental to a business, as nearly 40% of employees have quit their job because personal development wasn’t provided.

Although companies are now more upfront about the types of interpersonal skills for which they’re searching, just ten per cent of job adverts are open about career progression. Across 22 UK industries, less than 12% of job ads discussed the potential to be promoted.

Businesses that fail to invest in the development of their employees risk losing out on new recruits, and they may struggle to retain existing skilled workers. Industries that are transparent about career development are more likely to instead attract this talent. The research shows that Legal (36%), Customer Service (26%), Sales (24%), and Retail (20%) job adverts are more upfront about opportunities at the company, such as career progression, than any other industry, but there’s still room for improvement.

Inflation is now over nine per cent, and according to Ayming UK, just eight per cent of UK companies have been in a position to pay all employees inflation-matching pay rises1. However, from the research, it's very clear that businesses need to provide more than pay rises to increase retention and close the nationwide skills gap.