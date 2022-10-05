Losing out on Gen Z talent? This is probably why

It may be cliche to say it, but Gen Z are the future of your talent. This demographic’s knowledge, interpersonal skills and soft skills will be one day be one of the primary drivers in your strategy. And that time isn’t too far away. If projection models from Zurich are to be believed, a massive 27% of the workforce will be Gen Z by the year 2025.

This leaves you with essentially two options. You can push off altering your hiring practices to attract this group for several years, and hope that they fall into your lap regardless, or you can get to work ensuring that your strategies are futureproof.

If you’re option for the latter (and you really should be), you’ve got some work to do. According to recent research from Bullhorn, a massive three-quarters of Gen Z candidates have dropped out of a job application that they were actively interested in, because of poor hiring processes. That’s a huge loss, especially in a time of market volatility.

But why are Gen Z being so dissuaded by these hiring practices? According to the research, the most common reason cited for giving up on a potential job application was receiving a better opportunity while waiting for the other hiring process to finish, at 31% of respondents. This was followed by a general lack of communication from the recruiter at 17%, along with the process simply taking too long at 14% or being too complicated at 13%.

Making redundancies? 5 questions to ask before implementing an outplacement programme As the cost-of-living crisis rages on, businesses and employees are both feeling the impact. Spiralling energy costs and supply chain pressures mean organisations are facing operational challenges, while a growing number of employees are having to seek extra work through the gig economy in order to manage rising inflation rates. Read Right Management’s e-Book to learn what career transition looks like in 2022 and beyond, and to discover five key questions you should be asking yourself before implementing an outplacement programme in your business. Download this e-Book to learn: How to communicate fairly and transparently

How to save costs and relieve current economic strain on your organisation

What your employees really want Show more Show less Download e-Book

It's worth noting that these issues rank far above salary for this generation. Fewer Gen Z applicants (12%) gave concerns over salary and benefits.

Overall, the majority (85%) believe that the entire job search and placement process is outdated, resulting in two out of five abandoning an opportunity between application and interview, and one in three giving up before even submitting an application.

While 95% agree that working with recruitment firms will help them to land a better job, two out of five feel their school, college, or university has not adequately prepared them for their job search.

The survey also suggests that Gen Z candidates are aware of their marketability and expect to move from job to job in their early careers. Two-thirds plan to stay with their first employer for under three years, while just 12% will stick around for more than five years.