Are work perks really compelling workers back into the office?

Ways of working have shifted massively according to the post-pandemic needs of businesses. As a result, there's currently a tendency for employees to prefer remote or hybrid workflows. Despite the fact that many employees want to continue working from home, some businesses want to transform employee understanding of what office working really is.

When we think of an office environment, the classic image that pops into our mind is usually a desk, chair and computer screen. However, businesses across the UK are trying to overcome these 'old-fashioned' understandings attributed to office work and routines.

On the other hand, to transform and tempt employees to come back into the office or join an office-based working model will be difficult, mainly because flexible working hours and conditions make up the new norms of work.

According to a survey that Yelp conducted, 86% of respondents want to work remotely all or most of the time. Also, only one per cent is going into the office daily. These numbers show that businesses have to strive to compete with a jobs market in which the candidate has choice in where and how they work.

Key ways businesses can boost office-based work and productivity

As the results reveal, remote work is the preference for most employees in 2022.

However, this certainly doesn’t mean that employees will not or can’t seek office-based work environments. In fact, despite healdines about downsizing office spaces, or doing away with them completely, many businesses within the UK are emphasising the benefits that office-based working has on team dynamic and collaboration. As such, many are requesting that work regularly takes place in these locations.

As a result, the key to tempting workers back to their desks is what many are calling 'in-office perks'.

Adzuna, a job search engine recently announced that the number of adverts which highlight 'in-office perks' has now more than doubled since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at Adzuna, expresses: “Employees aren't in a rush to return to the office, after enjoying the improved work-life balance that came from remote working.” He adds: “As a result, companies are desperate to find new and unique ways to lure employees back to the office."

What are 'in-office perks'?

If these perks have the ability to tempt remote workers away from their homes, they must be amazing; so what are the current popular options for 'in office perks'? As the name suggests, in-office perks can really be anything. Currently top perks includeoffering free communal exercise classes, facilitating in-office manicures, and offering complementary cuisine. The list goes on and on.

A great example of an in-office perk is visible with the central London-based financial planning firm, First Wealth. Here, employees are being tempted back to the office with the promise of free sessions at a nearby gym - perhaps a reactionary perk aimed a combatting the threat of little movement when remote.

Client Relationship Manager at First Wealth, Zoe Raynsford, says: “I like to lose myself in the music to help clear my mind and get myself ready to start the day full of mood-boosting endorphins. I feel stronger, more productive and re-charged after each class". Raynsford’s statement displays that free sessions at a nearby gym have indeed worked to 'tempt' her into the office.

The concept of in-house beauty treatments, which featured highly in the research, is also garuanteed to raise an eyebrow. Isabel May Surtees, a nail artist in West Sussex, says: “Companies are more willing to invest in treatments, such as manicures. And it means staff can not only have some downtime, but they don't have to fit in a manicure around their working day."

So, it's clear that whilst the diversifiaction of perks is set to continue, in many ways things haven't changed too much since the halcyon days of daily bougie company lunches and wall-to-wall gym memberships. The real question we're yet to ask is, what do good work perks really look like for those who are planning on staying remote? Check in with HR Grapevine soon to find out.