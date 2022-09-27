What is this emerging wellbeing issue and how will it impact HR?

Burnout is far from a new phenomenon in the workplace. As described by the World Health Organisation, the issue encompasses symptoms such as exhaustion, disengagement, and reduced productivity as a result of overworking.

However, new research has revealed that a new type of burnout is emerging this year due to moral injury and moral stress experienced in the workplace.

‘Moral burnout’, as it’s being dubbed, describes damage done to an employee's conscience or moral compass. It can occur when someone engages in, fails to prevent, or witnesses acts that conflict with their values or beliefs. This can also occur when an individual experiences betrayal by people they trust, especially when this is perceived as avoidable or they are powerless to change it.

It can also lead to cognitive and emotional impairment as the result of a traumatic or toxic environment that violates a person’s moral or ethical code. This leads to brain fog, forgetfulness, slower reaction time and general inability to be engaged in present actions.

The study, conducted by University of Sheffield, Affinity Health and burnout prevention consultancy, Softer Success, looked at how morally injurious events affect people in the workplace and how moral injury can contribute to burnout - revealed that moral injury and moral stress is causing a more intense type of burnout in people across many business sectors, which is far more challenging for people to overcome.

The findings revealed that whilst participants’ experiences of moral stress differed in source, severity and length, in the vast majority of cases, people felt they had no other option but to resign from their jobs because of it. This highlights that it is not just the original transgression that causes the injury but also that the lack of validation and support from their workplace leaders or peers exacerbates it.

Potentially morally injurious events are events that challenge an individual’s moral beliefs. It happens when something happens in the workplace that goes against an individual's values and beliefs. They can be directly experienced, witnessed or learned about such as: a colleague’s transgression or betrayal; unfair redundancy selection; failure to act upon a whistleblowing complaint; and leadership humiliation, manipulation or control.

Signs you may be experiencing the 2022 type of burnout include:

Feeling ashamed or embarrassed by event that have happened in the workplace

Feeling more fatigued

Constantly procrastinating

Feeling fearful or anxious during the day

Unable to switch off from work, unwind or relax

Having intrusive thoughts about work or worries

Thinking of worst-case scenarios

Feeling disinterested and disengaged in work/your day-to-day life.

Emotional, mental and physical exhaustion

Cara de Lange, Founder & CEO of Softer Success commented: “This new, more intense type of burnout could be behind some of the biggest workplace trends we’re seeing at the moment, whether it’s The Great Resignation or Quiet Quitting, these phenomena are occurring because people can no longer work the way they have been.

“Contrary to popular belief, people aren’t actively choosing to disengage from work, it’s more the case that they're struggling to cope with this ‘always-on’ hustle culture that we as a society have created, coupled with one crisis after the next. For example, a pandemic, a war, global warming, the cost-of-living crisis and more. This way of working combined with negative environmental factors is a recipe for extreme burn out, and it’s simply not sustainable.

“This study is a further sign that we need to change the way we work by addressing moral injury and burnout structurally. The solution to this is to continuously scientifically measure and assess the risk of moral injury and burnout. To future proof our businesses we need to rewire our brain to deal with ongoing uncertainty.

“Organisations do all they can to deal with the symptoms of bad culture but we need to think in a different way about organisational culture. We need to create flexibility and fluidity to create a healthy company. Going forward we need to align the ethics of organisations and their purpose with the world's needs and problems, which can result in increased productivity and happiness.”

Professor Karina Nielsen, BA, MSc, PhD, Chair of Work Psychology at Sheffield University said: “In our latest study on moral injury in business, we found that those being forced to perform acts that went against their moral values tried to remedy such acts. All we spoke to had either left employment or were actively seeking new employment. Those who had left employment sought to make up for wrongdoing by either doing voluntary work or had set up their own businesses where they could ensure work was conducted according to their moral values, we call this moral repair.”

How individuals can prevent and overcome this new type of burnout

Aside from the general advice for treating burnout symptoms (take time off, learn to say no, set boundaries) there are other ways to prevent and overcome this new type of burnout, according to burnout specialist, Cara de Lange. These include:

Set wellbeing goals

Whether it’s a quick 5 minute meditation, a walk on your lunch break, a jog after work or making sure you eat a healthy breakfast on weekdays, setting wellbeing goals is a fantastic way to look after both your mental and physical health. Having and sticking to goals can also provide a sense of structure and achievement in difficult times.

Finish work on time

Taking time off is a common piece of advice to burnt out individuals, but actually finishing work on time regularly can have an enormous impact on your wellbeing and happiness at work. Although not always possible, it should be the rule, not the exception. If you find yourself working late everyday, this could be a prevailing cause of burnout.

Take control of what you can

Often when moral injury is experienced there is a feeling that we have no control. So it is important to take back control of what you can. We may be dealing with world wide uncertainty but what can you do yourself to take control. Tune into your inner wisdom .We need to use our inner genius as well as science to change the way we work. For example changing the way you think about crises. Instead of sitting in fear, asking yourself what is good about this? What are the positive outcomes? Can this be good for the environment or our wellbeing?

The full report on a new type of burnout can be accessed here.