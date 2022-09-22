How HR can support grieving colleagues

Losing a loved one is something that everyone goes through in their lives. Yet, despite grief and bereavement being issues that all workers will face in time, it is still very much a taboo subject in the workplace.

Today’s podcast guest is Marilyn Devonish, is a management consultant, executive coach and therapist, who recently contributed to an exclusive HR Grapevine report on How HR can support grieving employees.

In this podcast, Marilyn sits down with host Erik Niewiarowksi to discuss how HR teams can address bereavement, practical tips for listening and talking to employees that are grieving, and how HR leaders can eliminate the grief taboo.

More info on bereavement support can be found here.

