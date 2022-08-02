Found this useful? You might also like

Introduction

The human mind is an incredible tool. It’s able to shield us from trauma until we’re better able to cope with it, giving us the time and space to keep on keeping on. One of the things humans are particularly good at forgetting is how life ends: inevitably, 100% of the time, in death. Yet, as many a philosopher, psychologist and even neurologist has discovered, if we were to think constantly of our own and our loved ones’ mortalities, it would probably cripple us.

And then, 2020 hit. Suddenly, the reality of death was not just valid for one person, but was on the whole world’s mind, all at once. The Covid-19 pandemic meant that suddenly, the whole world was grieving and afraid. It meant that workplaces had to adjust how they treated employees – it meant people had time to think, to contemplate mortality and to discover what truly means the most to them.

It put death – and grieving, and kindness – front and centre. Suddenly, the fears of the ‘apocalypse’ weren’t just in a film: they were real life.

In his Pulitzer Prize-winning, 1974 book The Denial of Death, American Author and Cultural Anthropologist Ernest Becker said: “The irony of man's condition is that the deepest need is to be free of the anxiety of death and annihilation; but it is life itself which awakens it.”

Sadly, being aware of this fact does not seem to lessen the blow of losing a loved one, nor the grief that can be so debilitating afterward.

In fact, grief can be so shocking and so debilitating, some people suffer a psychiatric state known as Complicated Grief Disorder. While this diagnosis isn’t terribly common (about ten per cent of bereaved people experience this), some of the symptoms are experienced by most grieving people, particularly when the loss is traumatic or sudden.

As the Mayo Clinic’s research article on grief from 2021 puts it: “During the first few months after a loss, many signs and symptoms of normal grief are the same as those of complicated grief. However, while normal grief symptoms gradually start to fade over time, those of complicated grief linger or get worse. Complicated grief is like being in an ongoing, heightened state of mourning that keeps you from healing.”

Much can be said about the diagnosis and psychology of grief, however, this report is about how to handle it both long- and short-term in the workplace.