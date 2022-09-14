Center Parcs comes under scrutiny with odd bank holiday behaviour

Deep Dive

While the passing of England’s longest-reigning monarch has thrown the country into disarray, with no certainty on protocol, some organisations have handled the upcoming funeral and bank holiday in odd ways, leaving many an HR pro in a conundrum...

The conundrum is a simple, yet incredibly weighty one: in a pluralistic society, with a large variety of beliefs, what should organisations and HR do with the bank holiday and the funeral?

The shortest, safest answer is: treat this bank holiday as you do all bank holidays; if your company contract or common practice allows for the day off, then allow your staff to have it off. If you employ frontline workers or work in hospitality, it’s up to you to offer extra recompense to those who must work, or to close for a short amount of time to allow any team members who wish to, time off to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Not only must you balance your employees’ needs, you also need to consider your customers’ needs, and to remember that for many, Monday will just be another day, with health, travel, family, work and all other considerations at the forefront.

Guidance issued from the Cabinet Office says: "Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral.

“However, this is at the discretion of individual businesses."

While the nation, as ever, is divided in its views on the British Monarchy, this is still a historic occasion and requires careful thought and a unique, sensitive approach from HR and leaders.

As the UK government’s website states: "Monday, September 19, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, will be a national bank holiday. This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off.

"Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement. The bank holiday will be a unique national moment, and we would encourage employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off."

Creating a culture of inclusion and diversity means ensuring employees respect the differing opinions of their colleagues and interact with each other accordingly

