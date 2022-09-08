These are the top 3 red flags to avoid on your CV

When writing a CV, candidates have a very short window of opportunity to grab the attention of the recruiter or hiring manager; between six and eight seconds to be exact – before they decide whether the CV and the person behind it are the right fit or not, according to statistics on the blog StandOut CV.

Additionally, data shared in the same blog post explained that, on average, just 11% of applicants are considered suitable for roles that they are applying to, meaning that candidates might have to work harder to showcase their suitability.

Below, experts at CV Maker have looked into the top red flags to avoid when crafting your CV – from non-relevant information to grammatical errors and typos.

1. Typos and grammatical errors

One of the most glaring red flags that employers may look out for is typos or grammatical errors on your CV. According to the experts, “mistakes on your CV show that you don't pay attention to detail. Minor mistakes shouldn’t be a cause for concern, however, if a CV is full of mistakes, it immediately sends the wrong message to a recruiter or hiring manager.”

You've previewed 25% of this piece, subscribe now to access this in full.