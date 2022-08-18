Is this the real reason candidates get ghosted by recruiters?

If a candidate ever spotted a job advertisement that looked perfect for them and sent their CV over to the recruiter, then waited for a call from the recruiter that’s never come,they aren't alone. It may even be that they've have a chat on the phone with the recruiter, perhaps even an interview and then…nothing.

According to the Greenhouse Candidate Experience Report, a 2022 study of 1,500 global workers, 75% of jobseekers have been ‘ghosted’ after an interview. Shockingly, the BBC reports that only 27% of US interviewers say they haven’t ghosted a candidate in the past year, according to stats from job site Indeed.