What are 'microbreaks' and could they help employee wellbeing?

When at work, it can be tempting to power through, giving little thought to taking breaks, in an attempt to tackle big to-do lists. However, new research has suggested that taking short, regular ‘microbreaks’ can help to improve employee wellbeing – something which will be of interest to HR.

A recent study conducted by West University of Timisoara in Romania found that taking short microbreaks of about ten minutes during the working day could help to boost employee wellbeing and prevent burnout.