4 in 5 staff say 'information overload' is contributing to their daily stress

New research has shed light on the extent to which information overload is impacting the UK workforce.

The survey findings from OpenText offer market insights, trend data, and predictions for what lies ahead as organisations take steps to combat the effects of information overload. The key lies in being able to successfully transform how information is accessed, managed and leveraged throughout the organisation, so they can achieve an information advantage. This advantage sets organisations apart in their markets and can act as a catalyst for growth.