UK employees say their work is suffering due to poor mental health

Nearly half of the UK workforce (45%) say their work is suffering as a result of poor mental health, according to a new study.

The data from ADP Research Institute’s People at Work 2022: A Global Workforce View found that this figure rises to five in ten (53%) of the 18–24-year-old cohort and 52% of 25-34-year-olds, compared to two in ten (26%) of the 55+ age, the survey of almost 1,400 workers in the UK found.