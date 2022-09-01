Social media | Could using TikTok help HR attract Gen Z into work?

Could using TikTok help HR attract Gen Z into work?

TikTok is a popular video-sharing platform that many people use to create singing, dancing and comedy reels. But, increasingly, its presence appears to be making its way into the world of work.

TikTok & talent attraction

In fact, AIM Group recently reported that job site Indeed is partnering with TikTok to launch a campaign aimed at young jobseekers in Singapore. Alongside this half-year campaign, the job site has also set up a TikTok channel for Generation Z (Gen Z) and Millennial talent who are looking for roles in the country.

The campaign titled ‘You Better Work, Boss’ comes after data has suggested that Gen Z and Millennial candidates expect prospective employers to put in effort to attract and retain their workforce. Additionally, it also identified an increasing tendency for young jobseekers to utilise the video-sharing platform to promote themselves and their skills. In fact, Statista data, reported on by Hootsuite, found that 59% of 18 to 34-year-olds viewed TikTok favourable, compared to 40% of 35 to 44-year-olds.

Indeed’s spokesperson told Marketing-Interactive: "Videos highlighting particular skills such as coding or even make-up and personal grooming are well-received on the platform. Gen Z is a group that is very expressive on social platforms and TikTok is their 'go-to' to voice out their opinions on diverse issues.”

