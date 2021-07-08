'Perfect platform' TikTok makes BIG move into recruitment market

After long-time rumours, TikTok has finally branched into the recruitment market – in a ‘pilot’ move that could shake up traditional recruitment methods for HR and recruiters if successful.
The Chinese-headquartered firm, which has a major Generation Z and Millennial user base, is piloting the recruitment move by working with firms such as Chipotle, Target and Shopify, allowing candidates to send in video applications.
