Ciphr's CPO on the unusual benefits that make for a Most Loved Workplace

Deep Dive

Claire Williams, Chief People Officer for CIPHR, talks dental insurance, National Trust memberships and most importantly, actually using the data from exit interviews and employee surveys to make lasting change.

CIPHR has recently been named a Most Loved Workplace (MLW) – a certification that measures the degree of love employees have for their company – yes, you heard it right: love. Employees, in anonymous surveys conducted by MLW, have found CIPHR to be a workplace that provides “happiness and satisfaction at work, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company and how positive they feel about their future there”, according to a statement from MLW. In the world of work, that’s as close to in love as you can get, no matter what certain members of the Royal Family have to say on the matter.

But what, as another type of royalty, Tina Turner famously asked, has love got to do with it?

Well, more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across Europe, the United States, Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94% of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95% saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer.

For Claire Williams, pleased as she is to have been approached by MLW to take part, this is just the next step in the HR tech company’s journey to be about people – which includes, she says, not just CIPHR’s people, but people in other companies and the wider HR industry.

She chatted with HR Grapevine Senior Business Journalist Sarah Williams about the ethos – and action – behind why its 220 employees love to work there, as well as working on the things that they don’t love.

HR in a lot of ways is is always fighting a little bit of an uphill battle with regards to being able to demonstrate credibility, get a seat at the top table.

