Deloitte to hire 6,000 new staff over the next five years

Deloitte has unveiled its recruitment plans to hire more than 6,000 new staff into the firm’s UK Audit and Assurance practice over the next five years.

The Big 4 consulting firm is looking to hire at least 1,200 new auditors and assurance professionals each year between now and 2027, meaning that its headcount will jump significantly going forwards.

As part of this hiring spree, the firm will be recruiting from a range of entry-level and experienced backgrounds. According to the firm, this includes 885 audit and insurance graduates and school-leavers – more than a 30% increase on the previous year.

Deloitte’s hiring spree

In order to do this, Katie Houldsworth, UK People and Purpose Leader in Deloitte’s Audit and Assurance business, said that the organisation will continue to “evolve” its hiring process to ensure that top talent is attracted.

You've previewed 25% of this piece, subscribe now to access this in full.