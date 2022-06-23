How Deloitte is supporting work-life balance with its 'Time Out' scheme

This Daily Comment piece takes a dive into Deloitte’s ‘Time Out’ initiative. It includes:

Detail on the ‘Time Out’ initiative – and examples of how staff are taking this time back for themselves

Exclusive insight from Miriam Earley, Director and Head of Inclusion and Wellbeing at Deloitte

A look at the process behind getting this time off work – and the added benefits on wellbeing.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: