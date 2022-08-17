Are LinkedIn's 'diversity nudges' a useful tool for TA specialists?

Diversity and inclusion in hiring has been a hot topic in TA for decades. However, as the workplace has evolved as a result of the dramatic shifts in the world over the past few years, the conversation around ensuring that hiring practices are as inclusive as possible has never been higher on the agenda.

Of course, basic corporate morality should be the key driver in any push to become more inclusive. We understand the value of creating workplaces in which broad ranges of diverse talent feel welcome and happy; being an inclusive employer benefits everyone. However, there’s also hard business outcomes to any robust D&I agenda. Outcomes that, in this challenging climate, could make a huge difference to the future of your company.