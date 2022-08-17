Diverse hiring | Are LinkedIn's 'diversity nudges' a useful tool for TA specialists?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Are LinkedIn's 'diversity nudges' a useful tool for TA specialists?

Diversity and inclusion in hiring has been a hot topic in TA for decades. However, as the workplace has evolved as a result of the dramatic shifts in the world over the past few years, the conversation around ensuring that hiring practices are as inclusive as possible has never been higher on the agenda.

Of course, basic corporate morality should be the key driver in any push to become more inclusive. We understand the value of creating workplaces in which broad ranges of diverse talent feel welcome and happy; being an inclusive employer benefits everyone. However, there’s also hard business outcomes to any robust D&I agenda. Outcomes that, in this challenging climate, could make a huge difference to the future of your company.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

All about the money? | Why PwC's 9% pay rise isn't the only way to ease staff money worries

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Report | How do you measure up in the talent mobility stakes?

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | The Great Resignation: practical steps to stem the flow

4 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence