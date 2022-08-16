'Bumpy' experiment | Business leaders say the four-day week isn't working

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Business leaders say the four-day week isn't working

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive article, we examine why some business leaders participating in the four-day week trial are finding it a struggle. It includes:

  • A look at comments from some business leaders taking part in the scheme

  • How the four-day week is said to be able to improve business performance - and boost the economy

  • Analysis showing why suggestions that the scheme has failed may be premature.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

Related to this story

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Sick to death of woke' | What the Halifax pronouns row means for YOUR business

6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

What's Trending? | Leading in a 'VUCA' world, mental health support & middle management

7 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence