Found this useful? You might also like

Introduction

Addiction is an incredibly taboo topic – it’s one that has been vilified by governments worldwide via various ‘wars on drugs’ and in the stereotypes of furtive, shameful habits and secrecy. While that image may reflect what many have been through, it’s important to understand that addiction can impact anyone of any social ‘status’, job role, intelligence level and personality type.

In fact, just taking into account only one type of addiction – drug use disorders – the US National Institute of Health reports that 10% of adults in the US suffer a drug disorder at some point in their life.

The cost to the UK of alcohol and drug addiction (to the level that interferes with daily life) is estimated by the government to be an outrageous £21.5 billion for drugs, with the alcohol cost at about £10.7 billion.

And in addiction to gambling, the rise in numbers in the past few years (the number of those referred for treatment in 2022 rose by 16.9%, according to NHS figures) has meant that the NHS has had to open two new clinics last year, just for the treatment of this addiction.

While the causes of addiction are for psychologists and medical doctors to diagnose and treat, it can cause a huge strain on the workplace, on friendships and family relationships. With so much of the UK’s workforce now working mostly remotely, it can be difficult to spot – and if it’s hard to spot, is it something HRDs can effectively help with? A heavy question.

For now, the aim of this report is to dispel some of the myths about addiction and to compile the experience and wisdom of leaders on how to support our employees at all levels if they’re struggling with this.

Harriet Hunter, a retired addiction counsellor, sums up HR’s delicate balancing act perfectly: “There has been and continues to be an acute substance use disorder issue that bleeds into the workplace,” she says. “COVID-19, together with accessibility issues of working at home, have been the perfect breeding ground for chronic dependence behaviours in and out of the workplace.”

In particular, all of our experts have noted one thing: that there is still a tremendous amount of stigma surrounding addiction. That ‘disgrace’ carries with it social shame and the aspect of the taboo, which in turn leads to furtive behaviour and hiding the addiction, making reaching out for support all the tougher.

“Once the employee sets foot in the workplace, management’s ability to ask questions and discuss enforceable consequences, regardless of the employee’s action, carries a delicate weight: often making the difference between not just hard feelings, but also potential litigation,” Hunter explains.

“Rehearsing, interviewing and ferreting out the right questions becomes paramount in determining the exact cause of the employee’s tardiness, absence, and overall behaviour,” she concludes.

That’s why to create a safe environment, both personally and professionally, it’s important to educate yourself on addiction. Doing so can create more understanding and empathy, while also providing you with the right tools to help someone who is struggling with addiction. And that’s where this report comes in.