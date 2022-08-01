As judge defends worker's 'Black privilege' comment, here's what HR should know about free speech

A judge has ruled that a worker, who lost their job after making derogatory comments about his company’s diversity training, was unfairly sacked – a result which some have hailed as a "tremendous victory" for free speech.

As reported by the likes of the Daily Mail and The Telegraph, Simon Isherwood had been sacked from his job as a conductor with London Northwestern Railway after concerns were raised about his reaction to a diversity training session, including an apparent disagreement with trainers using the phrase ‘white privilege’.